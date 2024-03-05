New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test

Triumph Motorcycles may be getting ready with a sportier version of its Speed Triple 1200 RS, to keep it more relevant in the face of growing competition. Latest spy shots reveal what is likely to be an updated prototype of the Speed Triple 1200 RS in what is expected to be the second generation model once it goes into production. But there are some noteworthy updates expected in the new model.

Clip-on handlebars suggest a change in ergonomics, and the rear subframe appears to have been updated as well, along with new rims and tyres.

While the current generation Speed Triple 1200 RS gets manually adjustable Ohlins suspension as standard, the test mule is seen with some wires protruding from the front and rear springs, suggesting that Triumph is testing electronically adjustable suspension in this model, which are likely to get different settings which can be controlled through the switch cube and menus on the TFT display. A new steering damper is also seen on the prototype so there will be more than just electronic suspension.

The new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS with electronic suspension is expected to be the top-of-the-line variant once it's launched.

What is also different are the clip-on handlebars on the prototype which seem to make the riding slightly sportier than the current RS, while not being too aggressive as is evident from the test rider’s position on the bike. What remains similar on the prototype from the existing model is the aluminium twin spar frame, although the rear subframe seems to have been tweaked a bit. The rims on the prototype appear to be somewhat different from the current model, and the prototype wears slightly different tyres on the wheels, with a fatter rear tyre.

So far, there’s no word on when this updated model will enter production, but Triumph seems to think that there’s a market for a slightly up-rated model than the current 1200 RS. With electronic suspension, possibly with a more elaborate electronics suite, the new Speed Triple 1200 RS will sit at the top of the model range, and just may have a mild update in the state of tune to take the fight to other rivals in this segment.