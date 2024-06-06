Limited-Run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Edition Revealed

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has teamed up with Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling to unveil the limited-run Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition. Limited to just 270 units the motorcycle features a bespoke paint scheme with gold hand-painted detailing, a leather seat with French stitching, an exclusive high-specification Akrapovic silencer, and ultra-light carbon fiber parts.

The motorcycle’s design also incorporates several unique Breitling elements, including a custom Breitling start screen, the Breitling logo laser-etched onto the machined rear wheel finisher, and a distinctive gold Breitling badge on the tank.

The Speed Triple 1200 RR is mechanically unchanged and features a liquid-cooled 1160cc, inline 3-cylinder engine producing 177.6 bhp and 125 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The 1200 RR also features Ohlins semi-active suspension as standard. Stopping power comes via twin 320 mm discs with Brembo Stylma callipers up front and a single 220 mm disc with a Brembo twin-piston calliper at the rear.

Triumph says that customers of the new limited edition 1200 RR motorcycle will have the unique opportunity to purchase a made-to-order Triumph Owners Exclusive watch. This exclusive timepiece features a carbon dial, a brown alligator strap, and a case back engraved with the motorcycle’s unique number.

In tandem with the motorcycle, Breitling has also unveiled the Chronomat B01 42 Triumph watch featuring the use of titanium and 18K red gold. The watch has an anthracite dial, with golden details that pay homage to the motorcycle’s Ohlins front forks.



The Chronomat B01 42 Triumph traces its heritage to a model originally designed for the Italian aerobatics team Frecce Tricolori in 1983. This watch bucked the quartz trend by reinstating mechanical chronographs to prominence.