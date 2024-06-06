Login
Limited-Run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Edition Revealed

Developed in collaboration with watchmaker Breitling, the motorcycle incorporates several unique elements such as a custom Breitling start screen, and a distinctive gold Breitling badge on the tank.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Special edition Speed Triple 1200 RR limited to 270 units
  • Features a bespoke livery with elements inspired by Breitling
  • Motorcycle unveiled alongside a Triumph-inspired time piece by Breitling

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has teamed up with Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling to unveil the limited-run Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition. Limited to just 270 units the motorcycle features a bespoke paint scheme with gold hand-painted detailing, a leather seat with French stitching, an exclusive high-specification Akrapovic silencer, and ultra-light carbon fiber parts.

 

Also read: Triumph Motorcycles Unveils New Colours for 2025 Model Year Lineup
 

Limited Edition Speed Triple 1200 RR

The motorcycle’s design also incorporates several unique Breitling elements, including a custom Breitling start screen, the Breitling logo laser-etched onto the machined rear wheel finisher, and a distinctive gold Breitling badge on the tank. 

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR limited edition 1

The Speed Triple 1200 RR is mechanically unchanged and features a liquid-cooled 1160cc, inline 3-cylinder engine producing 177.6 bhp and 125 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The 1200 RR also features Ohlins semi-active suspension as standard. Stopping power comes via twin 320 mm discs with Brembo Stylma callipers up front and a single 220 mm disc with a Brembo twin-piston calliper at the rear.

 

Also read: Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get Price Hikes of Rs. 1,500
 

Limited Edition Speed Triple 1200 RR 1

Triumph says that customers of the new limited edition 1200 RR motorcycle will have the unique opportunity to purchase a made-to-order Triumph Owners Exclusive watch. This exclusive timepiece features a carbon dial, a brown alligator strap, and a case back engraved with the motorcycle’s unique number.

 

In tandem with the motorcycle, Breitling has also unveiled the Chronomat B01 42 Triumph watch featuring the use of titanium and 18K red gold. The watch has an anthracite dial, with golden details that pay homage to the motorcycle’s Ohlins front forks.

 


Also Read: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them?

Limited Edition Speed Triple 1200 RR 3

The Chronomat B01 42 Triumph traces its heritage to a model originally designed for the Italian aerobatics team Frecce Tricolori in 1983. This watch bucked the quartz trend by reinstating mechanical chronographs to prominence.

