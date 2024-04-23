Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get Price Hikes of Rs. 1,500

The Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X stunned the Indian motorcycle market with supremely competitive prices of Rs. 2.33 lakh and Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Triumph went a step further with Speed 400, offering the motorcycle for Rs. 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 customers. Now, nearly nine months later, the company has increased the prices of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X by a nominal Rs. 1,500. The Speed 400 is now priced at Rs. 2,34,497 and Rs. 2,64,496 (ex-showroom).

Both bikes get the same 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch. The Speed 400 is a neo-retro roadster while the Scrambler 400 X, as the name suggests, is a take on the modern scrambler.

Both motorcycles offer a good riding experience along with great quality and even with the price hike, are competitively priced, compared to their rivals from Royal Enfield, KTM and even Bajaj Auto.