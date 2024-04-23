Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get Price Hikes of Rs. 1,500

The 400 twins from Triumph/Bajaj, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X get a price hike of Rs. 1,500 in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X get a price hike of Rs. 1,500
  • Price hike could be due to a rise in input costs
  • This is the first price hike for both motorcycles

The Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X stunned the Indian motorcycle market with supremely competitive prices of Rs. 2.33 lakh and Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Triumph went a step further with Speed 400, offering the motorcycle for Rs. 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 customers. Now, nearly nine months later, the company has increased the prices of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X by a nominal Rs. 1,500. The Speed 400 is now priced at Rs. 2,34,497 and Rs. 2,64,496 (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them?

Both bikes get the same 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch. The Speed 400 is a neo-retro roadster while the Scrambler 400 X, as the name suggests, is a take on the modern scrambler.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review

 

Both motorcycles offer a good riding experience along with great quality and even with the price hike, are competitively priced, compared to their rivals from Royal Enfield, KTM and even Bajaj Auto.  

# Triumph# Triumph Motorcycles India# Triumph Speed 400# Triumph Scrambler 400 X# Price Hike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20 Lakh
₹ 42,305/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Triumph Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch
New Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore
New Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore
Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant
Brixton Motorcycles Forays Into India; Will Set Up A Manufacturing Plant
Hero MotoCorp Sees A Change In Top Management; Vikram Kasbekar To Head R&D
Hero MotoCorp Sees A Change In Top Management; Vikram Kasbekar To Head R&D
Bajaj Auto Appoints Ramtilak Ananthan As Chief Technology Officer
Bajaj Auto Appoints Ramtilak Ananthan As Chief Technology Officer
Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Revealed
Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Revealed
China’s Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli
China’s Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli
MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
BYD Shark Name Confirmed For Upcoming Hybrid Pickup Truck
BYD Shark Name Confirmed For Upcoming Hybrid Pickup Truck
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them
Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them
Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024
Opinion: Premium Motorcycle Focus - Single & Ready To Mingle!
Opinion: Premium Motorcycle Focus - Single & Ready To Mingle!
Top Scrambler Motorcycles To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes
Top Scrambler Motorcycles To Buy Instead Of Adventure Bikes
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved