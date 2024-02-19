Login

Triumph Tiger 1200 Lineup Updated For 2024; Gets Cosmetic And Mechanical Tweaks

Triumph has reworked the engine to improve refinement and low-end performance along with making changes to the rider ergonomics.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Triumph says its updated the Tiger 1200's engine to improve refinement and low-end performance
  • Gets a redesigned seat and new Active Preload Reduction system
  • Likely to launch in India later this year

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled a host of upgrades for its 2024 Tiger 1200 lineup which includes the GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Explorer. The enhancements include tweaks to the engine, improved comfort and ergonomics, heightened cornering ground clearance, reduced seat height and a new colour palette.
 

 

Starting with the engine the 1160 cc in-line triple engine is claimed to now be more refined and offers improved low-speed power delivery. Triumph says it has made changes to the crankshaft, alternator rotor, and balancer as well as tweaking engine calibration to offer a smoother and more precise torque delivery at lower rpm. The unit continues to put out 147.9 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. The company says that it’s also redesigned the clutch to offer smoother gear engagement.
 

 

As for the colour schemes, The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer is available in varied Carnival Red, Snowdonia White, and Sapphire Black, while the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer has new Matt Sandstorm and Jet Black options, along with the Matt Khaki.

 

Triumph has also made minor modifications to the Tiger 1200 to improve the overall ride quality. First up, the seat - both the standard and optional accessory low seat - have undergone a redesign with a flatter profile to offer more room to riders. There is also a new longer clutch lever for increased space for the rider’s fingers on the handlebars while the dampened handlebars and risers from the Explorer models are now standard. Triumph says that these improvements in addition to the tweaks to the engine makes the motorcycle more comfortable to ride over longer distances
 

 

Triumph has also adjusted the positions of the footpegs on the GT Pro and Explorer models to offer additional cornering ground clearance.
 

Coming to features, the 2024 Tiger 1200 range gets the addition of a Active Preload Reduction feature for the rear suspension. The company says that this lets the Tiger 1200 automatically reduce the level of pre-load on the rear suspension as the bike slows to a halt improving rider confidence. The system also allows riders to reduce the seat height by up to 20 mm at the push of a button.

Remaining features include the Triumph Blind Spot Radar System (exclusive to GT Explorer and Rally Explorer), Showa semi-active suspension, Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes, a 7-inch TFT instrument screen, Cornering Traction Control with IMU, heated grips and seats, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

 

The Tiger 1200 Rally family, which is a more all-terrain focused, is equipped with the same as seen before 21 inch front and 18 inch rear tubeless spoked wheels. While the GT Pro and GT Explorer come with a smaller set of 19 inch front and 18 inch rear cast aluminium wheels.

 

Expect Triumph to bring the updated Tiger 1200 to India sometime later this year.

