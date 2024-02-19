Triumph Tiger 1200 Lineup Updated For 2024; Gets Cosmetic And Mechanical Tweaks
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 19, 2024
Highlights
- Triumph says its updated the Tiger 1200's engine to improve refinement and low-end performance
- Gets a redesigned seat and new Active Preload Reduction system
- Likely to launch in India later this year
Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled a host of upgrades for its 2024 Tiger 1200 lineup which includes the GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Explorer. The enhancements include tweaks to the engine, improved comfort and ergonomics, heightened cornering ground clearance, reduced seat height and a new colour palette.
Starting with the engine the 1160 cc in-line triple engine is claimed to now be more refined and offers improved low-speed power delivery. Triumph says it has made changes to the crankshaft, alternator rotor, and balancer as well as tweaking engine calibration to offer a smoother and more precise torque delivery at lower rpm. The unit continues to put out 147.9 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. The company says that it’s also redesigned the clutch to offer smoother gear engagement.
As for the colour schemes, The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer is available in varied Carnival Red, Snowdonia White, and Sapphire Black, while the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer has new Matt Sandstorm and Jet Black options, along with the Matt Khaki.
Triumph has also made minor modifications to the Tiger 1200 to improve the overall ride quality. First up, the seat - both the standard and optional accessory low seat - have undergone a redesign with a flatter profile to offer more room to riders. There is also a new longer clutch lever for increased space for the rider’s fingers on the handlebars while the dampened handlebars and risers from the Explorer models are now standard. Triumph says that these improvements in addition to the tweaks to the engine makes the motorcycle more comfortable to ride over longer distances
Triumph has also adjusted the positions of the footpegs on the GT Pro and Explorer models to offer additional cornering ground clearance.
Coming to features, the 2024 Tiger 1200 range gets the addition of a Active Preload Reduction feature for the rear suspension. The company says that this lets the Tiger 1200 automatically reduce the level of pre-load on the rear suspension as the bike slows to a halt improving rider confidence. The system also allows riders to reduce the seat height by up to 20 mm at the push of a button.
Remaining features include the Triumph Blind Spot Radar System (exclusive to GT Explorer and Rally Explorer), Showa semi-active suspension, Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes, a 7-inch TFT instrument screen, Cornering Traction Control with IMU, heated grips and seats, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.
The Tiger 1200 Rally family, which is a more all-terrain focused, is equipped with the same as seen before 21 inch front and 18 inch rear tubeless spoked wheels. While the GT Pro and GT Explorer come with a smaller set of 19 inch front and 18 inch rear cast aluminium wheels.
Expect Triumph to bring the updated Tiger 1200 to India sometime later this year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18612 second ago
Mitsubishi Corporation is investing $300 million with TVS Mobility to form a new joint venture called TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions
-6979 second ago
Max Verstappen's participation in Season 6 addresses previous concerns about portrayal, emphasising the importance of an accurate representation while acknowledging the need for dramatic storytelling
12 hours ago
The mini motorcycle is powered by a 124cc single-pot motor and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox
13 hours ago
Dedicated to the clothing and lifestyle brand Supreme, this Streetfighter V4 S Supreme is the newest special edition variant
16 hours ago
The 2024 Eliminator 400 brings with it new colours, mild tweaks to the design and some additional features.
16 hours ago
The M16 is the second motorcycle to be launched in India by the EV manufacturer.
19 hours ago
SIAM said that by overall volume Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest vehicle sales, followed by Maharashtra.
20 hours ago
The R2 will be a smaller, more affordable electric SUV from the EV brand and will take on the Tesla Model Y
21 hours ago
JBM has expanded its electric bus fleet in New Delhi to 500 units following the induction of 300 new Ecolife buses to the Delhi public transport fleet.
23 hours ago
Limited to 300 units, the G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition gets a unique exterior paint finish and features 0.25-carat diamonds inside the cabin.
The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.
The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light
New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works
The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks
3 months ago
Here’s a look at the top 10 modern classic bikes which offer the best of both worlds – timeless design and modern engineering.