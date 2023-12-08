2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 8, 2023
Highlights
- The Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions get a special hand-painted colour scheme
- The paintwork has different hues under light
- The Triumph Stealth Editions will be available in limited numbers
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions at India Bike Week 2023. Prices start from Rs. 9.09 lakh for the Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition, going up to Rs. 12.85 lakh for the Bobber Purple and Speedmaster Red Stealth Editions (all prices are ex-showroom, India). The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special colours that bring out vivid hues under different lighting conditions.
Also read: 2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
The Triumph Bonneville Stealth Edition comprises the Speedmaster Red Stealth Edition, Bobber Purple Stealth Edition, Bonneville T100 Blue Stealth Edition, Bonneville T120 Blue Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 1200 Red Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition, Scrambler 900 Orange Stealth Edition, and T120 Black Stealth Edition with a matte silver finish. The full model-wise pricing is as follows:
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Speedmaster Red Stealth Edition
|Rs 12.85 lakh
|Bobber Purple Stealth Edition
|Rs 12.85 lakh
|Bonneville T100 Blue Stealth Edition
|Rs 10.29 lakh
|Bonneville T120 Blue Stealth Edition
|Rs 11.89 lakh
|Speed Twin 1200 Red Stealth Edition
|Rs 11.89 lakh
|Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition
|Rs 9.09 lakh
|Scrambler 900 Orange Stealth Edition
|Rs 10.19 lakh
|Bonneville T120 Black Stealth Edition
|Rs 11.89 lakh
Also read: Triumph reveals 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions
The paint options extensive starting with the base metallic Silver Ice colour with a mirror finish. This is followed by a special Sapphire Black graphite vignette applied on the bodywork. The team follows this up with a translucent tinted lacquer that brings a rich clear finish to the motorcycle.
The Stealth Edition brings the ability to shift from a dark graphite shade to vibrant colours when exposed to light. This creates a dynamic look on each motorcycle, ensuring exclusivity with the models. The new Triumph Stealth Editions come at a small premium over the standard counterparts, with no mechanical changes. The bikes continue to use the same engine, gearbox and other components. The Stealth Editions will be available in limited numbers.
Deliveries for the models will commence from March 2024 with bookings currently open.
