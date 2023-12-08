Login

2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh

The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 8, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New W175 Street gets new paint schemes, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres
  • Retains the retro-inspired looks of the standard W175
  • Gets minor mechanical changes such as lesser ground clearance and a smaller front brake

Kawasaki has launched the W175 Street retro-style motorcycle at India Bike Week 2023. Priced from Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the Kawasaki W175 Street gets new bits such as alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and new colour schemes. 

 

 

Compared to the current W175, the new W175 Street gets some cosmetic and mechanical updates. First and foremost are the two new paint schemes – Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Grey. Both paint schemes feature unique graphics on the fuel tank. The Street also gets new 17-inch alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as compared to the standard W175’s spoke wheels and tube tyres.

 

Coming to the mechanicals, the W175 Street has minor differences over the standard W175. It sits lower to the ground at 152 mm as against the standard W175’s 165 mm and the seat height is marginally lower at 786.5 mm (compared to 790 mm). It also gets a smaller 245 mm front disc brake – down from 270 mm.

 

 

The engine meanwhile is unchanged with the 177 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled unit continuing to push out 12.9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

# Kawasaki# Kawasaki W175# Kawasaki India# India Bike Week 2023
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Toyota Camry
9.1
0
10
2022 Toyota Camry
  • 8,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 45.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on W175

Kawasaki W175

Kawasaki W175

Starts at ₹ 1.47 - 1.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View W175 Specifications
View W175 Features

Popular Kawasaki Models

Kawasaki W175
Kawasaki W175

₹ 1.47 - 1.49 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R

₹ 79.9 Lakh

Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900

₹ 8.5 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹ 15.99 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650

₹ 7.12 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300

₹ 3.43 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000

₹ 11.51 Lakh

Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650

₹ 6.24 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400

₹ 4.99 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450

₹ 8.59 Lakh

Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S

₹ 6.16 Lakh

Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS

₹ 16.8 Lakh

Kawasaki Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2

₹ 23.02 - 27.22 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650

₹ 7.15 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G

₹ 4.07 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000

₹ 12.19 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R

₹ 8.99 Lakh

Kawasaki Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS

₹ 6.72 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100

₹ 4.88 Lakh

Kawasaki KX250
Kawasaki KX250

₹ 7.99 Lakh

Kawasaki KX65
Kawasaki KX65

₹ 3.12 Lakh

Kawasaki KX112
Kawasaki KX112

₹ 4.88 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 85
Kawasaki KX 85

₹ 4.2 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS

₹ 5.21 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 300R
Kawasaki KLX 300R

₹ 5.6 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12895 second ago

The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.

2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11169 second ago

The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light

Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1677 second ago

The motorcycle, finished in white, features unique mineral erosion artwork by Daniel Arsham on various body panels.

Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The updated EV6 is expected to get styling updates in line with its siblings like the EV9 and EV5.

Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Hennessey Performance's upgrade for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V delivers a power boost, elevating its horsepower from 682 to 1005 and 1196 Nm of torque

Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The measures will remain in place till December 31, 2023

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.

2024 Skoda Enyaq Lineup Revealed With More Power, Greater Range
2024 Skoda Enyaq Lineup Revealed With More Power, Greater Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Enyaq 85 SUV offers over 560 kms of range while the coupe variant sees range increased to over 570 km.

Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024
Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The latest spy shots of the Tata Punch EV reveal the new LED DRL design on the offering, while the all-electric offering is expected to bring comprehensive upgrades.

TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods

Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Kawasaki is offering discount vouchers on the Vulcan S, Ninja 400, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 in its lineup with benefits going up to Rs. 60,000

Kawasaki Likely To Launch Updated W175 At India Bike Week 2023
Kawasaki Likely To Launch Updated W175 At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Along with the Eliminator 450, Kawasaki is likely to launch the updated W175 modern classic motorcycle at 2023 India Bike Week in Goa.

Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

Limited to just 40 units, this special edition version of the motorcycle will currently only be sold in the UK market

Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

24 days ago

The KX 85 is launched at Rs 4.2 lakh while the KLX 300R is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

29 days ago

Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved