2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh

Kawasaki has launched the W175 Street retro-style motorcycle at India Bike Week 2023. Priced from Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the Kawasaki W175 Street gets new bits such as alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and new colour schemes.

Compared to the current W175, the new W175 Street gets some cosmetic and mechanical updates. First and foremost are the two new paint schemes – Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Grey. Both paint schemes feature unique graphics on the fuel tank. The Street also gets new 17-inch alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as compared to the standard W175’s spoke wheels and tube tyres.

Coming to the mechanicals, the W175 Street has minor differences over the standard W175. It sits lower to the ground at 152 mm as against the standard W175’s 165 mm and the seat height is marginally lower at 786.5 mm (compared to 790 mm). It also gets a smaller 245 mm front disc brake – down from 270 mm.

The engine meanwhile is unchanged with the 177 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled unit continuing to push out 12.9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.