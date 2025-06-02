Login
2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9.52 Lakh

The 2025 Z900 gets a slightly revised styling while its feature set has gained ride-by-wire tech, cruise control and a bidirectional quickshifter.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India
  • Gets upgraded electronics; offered in two colour schemes
  • Continues with the 948 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine

Kawasaki has launched the 2025 version of its popular Z900 streetfighter in India, priced at Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the updated model is a mere Rs 14,000 more expensive than the previous version. The 2025 model made its global debut in October 2024 and gets several upgrades in its electronics and mechanical components while getting subtle cosmetic changes.  

 

Also Read: 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced Soon

 2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9 52 Lakh 4

Visually, the motorcycle now features a sharper, redesigned LED headlamp setup and a sleeker taillamp, while maintaining familiar design elements like the sculpted fuel tank, alloy wheels, and split-seat configuration. The 2025 Z900 is offered in two dual-tone colour schemes: Black with grey/green and Black with red.  

 

On the feature front, the Z900 now features a six-axis IMU that enables cornering ABS and traction control. It also comes equipped with cruise control, throttle-by-wire, and traction control with three preset levels. Riders can choose from three standard ride modes, Sport, Road, and Rain, as well as a fourth mode that can be customised. All of this, along with other bits, can be toggled through the new 5-inch TFT display, which also provides connectivity options.  

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Launched At Rs 3.80 Lakh

  2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9 52 Lakh 2

Powering the Z900 is the same 948cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine, which continues to punch out 123 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm. While peak output remains unchanged, Kawasaki has revised the camshaft profile, introduced new electronic throttle valves, and updated the ECU aimed at a more linear power delivery and improved low-end torque. Additionally, Kawasaki also claims to have improved the fuel efficiency by up to 16 per cent. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and now comes with a bi-directional quick shifter.   

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh

  2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9 52 Lakh 3

As for cycle parts, suspension duties are handled by an upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock, both adjustable for preload and rebound. Braking is managed by dual 300 mm front discs with four-piston calipers and a 250 mm rear disc. The bike continues to ride on 17-inch wheels, now shod with new Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.  

  

In the Indian market, the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 competes with the likes of the Honda CB650R, Ducati Monster and more.  

Popular Models