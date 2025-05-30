Login
2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced Soon

Kawasaki’s flagship sport naked which, once launched, will sit above its most popular model in India, the Kawasaki Z900.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 likely to be unveiled in end 2025
  • Z1100 likely to be launched in India next year
  • Likely to share same 1,099 cc engine & chassis with Ninja 1100 SX

Kawasaki is reportedly working on a flagship sport naked model, the new Kawasaki Z1100 for 2026, having already launched the Versys 1100 and Ninja 1100 SX. Both the Versys 1100 and the Ninja SX 1100 have already been launched in India. Once the new Z1100 goes into production, it is expected to be launched in India as well, and will sit above the Kawasaki Z900, the brand’s highest selling model in India. The new Z1100 will be a replacement for the old Kawasaki Z1000.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched At Rs. 12.90 Lakh

 

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched carandbike

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 is priced at Rs. 12.90 lakh

 

The new Z1100 will be mechanically like the Versys 1100 and the Ninja 1100 SX, using the same 1,099 cc inline four-cylinder. In terms of output, the Z1100 will have similar figures to the Ninja 1100 SX, which delivers 134 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm. The chassis and engine of the Z1100 are likely to be shared with the Ninja 1100 SX, but without a fairing and possibly a lighter sub-frame, the Z1100 is expected to be a lighter machine than the 238 kg Ninja 1100 SX.

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs. 3.43 Lakh

 

Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX launched in India 1

The engine and chassis will be shared with the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

 

Currently, there are no images available of the new Z1100, but latest European type approval documents point to some key specifications and dimensions of the Kawasaki Z 1100, which has an identical wheelbase of 1440 mm of the Ninja 1100 SX. With all fluids, including a 90 per cent full tank of fuel, the Z1100 weighs in at 220 kg, a full 18 kg less than the Ninja 1100 SX. The Z1100’s top speed is pegged at 247 kmph, compared to the 251 kmph top speed of the Ninja 1100 SX.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX Launched At Rs. 13.49 Lakh

 

The current Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX is priced at Rs. 13.49 lakh (Ex-showroom) and the Versys 1100 is priced at Rs. 12.90 lakh (Ex-showroom). We expect the new Kawasaki Z1100 to make its debut later in 2025, possibly at the EICMA 2025 show in Italy, before it’s offered in various markets, including India. If Kawasaki India manages to price the Z1100 competitively, possibly below the Versys 1100, it certainly has the potential to repeat the success and popularity that the Z900 currently enjoys in India.

