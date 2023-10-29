Triumph reveals 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions

Triumph, renowned for its custom-style paintwork, is set to impress motorcycle enthusiasts with the release of the 2024 Triumph Stealth Edition motorcycles for the Bonneville line-up. These limited-edition models feature a bespoke paint finish that is sure to catch some envious eyes.

Following the success of their 2022 Bonneville Gold Line collection and the 2023 Chrome Line editions, which showcased Triumph's mastery in hand-painted gold lining and chrome detailing, the spotlight is once again on their paint shop.

The 2024 Triumph Stealth Editions, available for one year only, will debut on eight of Triumph's Modern Classics. Each model boasts a unique tank design with a hand-painted finish that comes to life when exposed to light, revealing a stunning array of colours.

The painting process commences with a base layer of mirror-finish metallic Silver Ice, followed by precisely applied dark-to-light Sapphire Black graphite vignettes. Finally, multiple layers of translucent tinted lacquer are added to create the topcoat. This meticulous process results in a finish that shifts in hue and tone under varying light conditions, providing a dynamic visual experience from every angle. The Stealth Edition lineup comprises the Bonneville Speedmaster, Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 900, and the Scrambler 900.

The eight Modern Classics receiving the Triumph Stealth Edition custom paintwork treatment include the Bonneville Speedmaster in red, the stripped-back Bobber in purple, the T100 and T120 in blue, the Speed Twin 1200 in red, the Speed Twin 900 in green, the Scrambler 900 in orange, and the T120 Black in a matte silver finish.

Triumph's Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Stroud, expressed his enthusiasm for these special edition models, referring to them as "simply stunning" and a testament to the remarkable skill of their paint team. This hand-crafted technique results in a sophisticated and unique finish for each motorcycle. Stroud believes that fans of Triumph's Bonneville will find the Stealth Editions irresistible.

This artistic paintwork ranges from dark-tinted graphite to vibrant shades like blue, green, and red, making these motorcycles true eye-catchers. The introduction of the Stealth Edition models follows the launch of the Thruxton Final Edition, which commemorates the last model year of the café racer in 2024.