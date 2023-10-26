Login

Top 10 Modern Classic Bikes

Here’s a look at the top 10 modern classic bikes which offer the best of both worlds – timeless design and modern engineering.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

9 mins read

Calendar-icon

26-Oct-23 01:45 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • A list of the top 10 modern classic bikes available on sale
  • A modern classic for everyone, at every price bracket
  • Modern classic bikes from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh

Modern classic bikes offer the perfect combination of timeless aesthetics with contemporary engineering, technology and performance. These bikes have been designed to pay homage to iconic models from the past, often using the same names, while offering modern features, latest technological innovations in engineering and technology. From entry-level single cylinder modern classic motorcycles to multiple cylinder models, these bikes offer a generous dose of nostalgia while meeting contemporary flavour in terms of performance, safety and features. 

 

There are quite a few models from Royal Enfield, Jawa, Yezdi, Triumph and BMW which all qualify to be called some of the best modern classic bikes. And each model from different brands are available at different price points for the discerning motorcyclist.  For simplicity’s sake, here is our pick of the top 10 modern classic motorcycles that you can buy.

 

Also Read: Modern Classic Motorcycles - New Wave Of British Heavy Metal

 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 combines timeless appeal and modern engineering.
 

Royal Enfield is the undisputed leader of the modern classic segment, and with its bestselling Classic 350 already leading the sales charts, the Bullet 350 has also been recently updated with the same J-series mill and platform shared with the Classic 350. Both the Bullet 350 and Classic 350 offer superb value for money and have that timeless appeal and charm that is hard to resist. 

 

 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price: Rs. 1.74 – 2.16 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on the same 349 cc, single-cylinder platform as the Bullet 350.

 

Of course, there’s also the more affordable Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and the Meteor 350 in cruiser styling, all benefiting from Royal Enfield’s 350 cc platform sharing. In any case, the Bullet 350 and Classic 350 nail the ‘modern classic’ genre to the T and so, both deserve preference in any modern classic motorcycle list, even over Royal Enfield’s other 350 cc models.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price: Rs. 1.93 – 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

Triumph Speed 400 & Triumph Scrambler 400X

 

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are the latest made-in-India entry-level Triumph motorcycles.

 

The duo of made-in-India entry-level Triumph modern classics certainly have made high-quality single-cylinder bikes more affordable and desirable than ever before.  With superb build quality, impressive engineering and a combination of performance and dynamics, the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will definitely make the closest rivals even a segment below or above them sit up and take notice. Both are based on the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine platform, but each offers a distinctive character, personality and road presence to make them very attractive modern classic motorcycles. 

 

Triumph Speed 400 Price: Rs. 2.33 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price: Rs. 2.63 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

Jawa Classic 

 

The Jawa Classic is a modern reinterpretation of the iconic Jawa motorcycles of yesteryears, steeped in nostalgia and heritage. 

 

Sporting classic lines and a vintage aesthetic, this retro-style motorcycle has captured the hearts of enthusiasts. It's powered by a 293cc single-cylinder engine that provides a delightful blend of power and efficiency, reminiscent of the original Jawas. The Jawa Classic emphasizes a comfortable and upright riding position, making it suitable for both daily commutes and leisurely rides. For those who yearn for a timeless, classic motorcycling experience, paying homage to the Jawa brand’s history and its enduring appeal, the Jawa Classic totally nails it with its combination of period-correct design and modern technology. Of course, in the Jawa line-up, there's also the Jawa 42 and the Jawa Perak which offer similar timeless designs with modern engines and components.

 

Jawa Classic Price: Rs. 1.81 – 2.03 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

Yezdi Roadster

The new Yezdi Roadster combines the design lines of the classic 250 cc Yezdi with a modern four-stroke engine and underpinnings. 

 

The Yezdi Roadster is a resurrection of the iconic Yezdi motorcycles that once ruled Indian roads in the 1970s till the ‘90s. The new Yezdi Roadster combines classic design with modern engineering, evoking a strong sense of nostalgia. The bike is equipped with a 334cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, offering a balance of power and efficiency. The Roadster's design pays homage to its legendary predecessors, featuring a retro-styled fuel tank, twin exhaust pipes, and vintage-inspired chrome accents. The Yezdi Roadster serves as a bridge between the past and the present, appealing to riders who appreciate the timeless charm of classic motorcycles, infused with a touch of contemporary functionality. In the Yezdi range, there's also the Yezdi Scrambler which also offers a good scrambler flavour in that segment.

 

Yezdi Roadster Price: Rs. 2.09 – 2.13 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

 

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

 

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the retro-styled roadster based on the 650 cc parallel-twin platform.

 

The 650 Twins, as they are called, changed the perception of Royal Enfield when they were first launched in 2018. Five years since their introduction, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (called the INT 650 in the US market), and the Continental GT 650, offer the best of both worlds – a smooth and refined 648 cc, parallel-twin engine and period-correct looks. The Interceptor 650 is the retro-styled roadster in Royal Enfield’s 650 cc range, offering a clean, timeless design with an upright riding position which makes it perfect for short bursts around town, or the occasional highway jaunt.

 

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price: Rs. 3.03 – 3.31 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

Also Read: 2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the modern classic cafe racer based on the same 650 twin platform.

 

The Continental GT 650 is the retro-styled café racer which strikes a fine balance between offering a different and sportier café racer flavour in Royal Enfield’s 650 cc platform and a choice of several colours. The 650 Twins were the first models to establish the Royal Enfield brand firmly in the global market as a global manufacturer of motorcycles which have all the makings of modern engineering, dynamics and craftsmanship. Even now, the 650 Twins offer superb bang for the buck if a parallel-twin modern classic is what one is looking for! For those looking for a cruiser, there’s also the Super Meteor 650 based on the same platform, but in our books it’s these two which are the true-blue modern classics in Royal Enfield’s 650 cc range.

 

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price: Rs. 3.19 – 3.45 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

 

Kawasaki Z650RS

The Kawasaki Z650RS blends timeless good looks and good performance from the versatile 649 cc parallel-twin engine shared with the other 650s in Kawasaki’s portfolio. 

 

If there was one modern classic bike which had it all, not an astronomical price tag, period-correct gorgeous design with superb fit and finish and an entertaining motor, it has to be the Kawasaki Z650RS. And the list of goodies doesn’t end there! It has a superb suspension set-up, the chassis is communicative and the brakes offer very good bite and stopping power, so all impressive qualities which makes the Z650RS make it to our list of best modern classic bikes.

 

Kawasaki Z650 RS Price: Rs. 6.92 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

Ducati Scrambler

The Ducati Scrambler is an iconic motorcycle known for its retro-inspired design and modern performance. It pays homage to the original Scrambler from the 1960s while incorporating cutting-edge technology. With its distinctive minimalist style, the Scrambler features a teardrop fuel tank, round headlamp, and a simple, yet elegant design. The Scrambler is available in various models, each tailored for a specific riding experience. It offers a smooth and powerful engine, providing an exhilarating ride. Its lightweight chassis and agile handling make it ideal for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. The Ducati Scrambler has garnered a devoted fan base and remains a symbol of freedom and individuality in the world of motorcycling.

 

Ducati Scrambler Icon Price: Rs.10.39 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Price: Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Price: Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-showroom) 

 

 

Triumph Bonneville T100

 

The Triumph Bonneville T100 is a classic British motorcycle that blends timeless design with modern performance. It's a part of the Bonneville family, paying homage to the iconic models of the past while integrating contemporary technology. The T100 boasts a retro aesthetic with its signature parallel-twin engine, peashooter exhausts, and wire-spoked wheels. This 900cc engine delivers a balanced combination of power and torque, making it perfect for both city cruising and highway rides. Its comfortable ergonomics, easy handling, and refined suspension enhance the overall riding experience, while modern features like ABS and traction control ensure safety. The Bonneville T100 captures the spirit of a bygone era in a thoroughly contemporary package.

 

Triumph Bonneville T100 Price: Rs. 9.69 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

 

BMW R nineT

 

The BMW R nineT is a modern classic motorcycle that seamlessly blends heritage with cutting-edge engineering. As part of BMW's Heritage range, the R nineT celebrates the brand's rich history while offering a distinctly contemporary ride. Its hallmark feature is the air-cooled, 1170cc boxer-twin engine, which combines robust power delivery with a distinctive design. The R nineT exudes a minimalist, customizable aesthetic, with a modular design that allows riders to tailor their bike to their preferences. Whether it's a café racer, scrambler, or classic roadster style, the R nineT offers exceptional handling, advanced technology like ABS and traction control, and a unique riding experience for those who appreciate both tradition and innovation.

 

BMW R nineT Price: Rs. 19 – 24 lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

BMW R 18

The BMW R 18 is a majestic cruiser motorcycle that harks back to the glory days of classic American cruisers while bearing the unmistakable BMW engineering and style. 

 

Also Read: BMW R 18 Review - Achtung Baby!

 

At its heart is a massive 1,802cc boxer-twin engine, one of the largest ever produced by BMW, delivering a generous torque that defines the cruiser experience. The R 18 is a visual masterpiece, characterised by its large, exposed drivetrain, teardrop fuel tank, and elegant lines. It combines old-school design with modern technology, including keyless ignition, riding modes, and advanced electronics. With a plush ride and a host of customisation options, the R 18 exemplifies luxury and power in the cruiser segment.

 

BMW R 18 Price: Rs. 19.90 – 31.50 lakh (Ex-showroom)

# modern classic bikes# neo-retro bikes# royal enfield# triumph# Jawa bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2013 Honda City
6.8
0
10
2013 Honda City
84,840 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2011 Honda Accord
2011 Honda Accord
82,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
22,376 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
84,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
47,549 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
44,300 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Nexon
2021 Tata Nexon
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades

Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.

Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.

Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.

BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.

Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

These benefits will be available until November 15

BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR

Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options

HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market

Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The brand is offering the Super Meteor 650 in the same three variants: Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial

Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.

2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse Dates Are Out! Here’s What To Expect
2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse Dates Are Out! Here’s What To Expect
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The 13th edition of the three-day Motoverse event will be held in Vagator, Goa from 24th to 26th November

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Updated; Gets New Colours And Features
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Updated; Gets New Colours And Features
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The brand's new Aurora range takes inspiration from the colours of the sky and horizon.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 days ago

Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved