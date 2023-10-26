Top 10 Modern Classic Bikes

Modern classic bikes offer the perfect combination of timeless aesthetics with contemporary engineering, technology and performance. These bikes have been designed to pay homage to iconic models from the past, often using the same names, while offering modern features, latest technological innovations in engineering and technology. From entry-level single cylinder modern classic motorcycles to multiple cylinder models, these bikes offer a generous dose of nostalgia while meeting contemporary flavour in terms of performance, safety and features.

There are quite a few models from Royal Enfield, Jawa, Yezdi, Triumph and BMW which all qualify to be called some of the best modern classic bikes. And each model from different brands are available at different price points for the discerning motorcyclist. For simplicity’s sake, here is our pick of the top 10 modern classic motorcycles that you can buy.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 combines timeless appeal and modern engineering.



Royal Enfield is the undisputed leader of the modern classic segment, and with its bestselling Classic 350 already leading the sales charts, the Bullet 350 has also been recently updated with the same J-series mill and platform shared with the Classic 350. Both the Bullet 350 and Classic 350 offer superb value for money and have that timeless appeal and charm that is hard to resist.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price: Rs. 1.74 – 2.16 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on the same 349 cc, single-cylinder platform as the Bullet 350.

Of course, there’s also the more affordable Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and the Meteor 350 in cruiser styling, all benefiting from Royal Enfield’s 350 cc platform sharing. In any case, the Bullet 350 and Classic 350 nail the ‘modern classic’ genre to the T and so, both deserve preference in any modern classic motorcycle list, even over Royal Enfield’s other 350 cc models.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price: Rs. 1.93 – 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Triumph Speed 400 & Triumph Scrambler 400X

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are the latest made-in-India entry-level Triumph motorcycles.

The duo of made-in-India entry-level Triumph modern classics certainly have made high-quality single-cylinder bikes more affordable and desirable than ever before. With superb build quality, impressive engineering and a combination of performance and dynamics, the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will definitely make the closest rivals even a segment below or above them sit up and take notice. Both are based on the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine platform, but each offers a distinctive character, personality and road presence to make them very attractive modern classic motorcycles.

Triumph Speed 400 Price: Rs. 2.33 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price: Rs. 2.63 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Jawa Classic

The Jawa Classic is a modern reinterpretation of the iconic Jawa motorcycles of yesteryears, steeped in nostalgia and heritage.

Sporting classic lines and a vintage aesthetic, this retro-style motorcycle has captured the hearts of enthusiasts. It's powered by a 293cc single-cylinder engine that provides a delightful blend of power and efficiency, reminiscent of the original Jawas. The Jawa Classic emphasizes a comfortable and upright riding position, making it suitable for both daily commutes and leisurely rides. For those who yearn for a timeless, classic motorcycling experience, paying homage to the Jawa brand’s history and its enduring appeal, the Jawa Classic totally nails it with its combination of period-correct design and modern technology. Of course, in the Jawa line-up, there's also the Jawa 42 and the Jawa Perak which offer similar timeless designs with modern engines and components.

Jawa Classic Price: Rs. 1.81 – 2.03 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Yezdi Roadster

The new Yezdi Roadster combines the design lines of the classic 250 cc Yezdi with a modern four-stroke engine and underpinnings.

The Yezdi Roadster is a resurrection of the iconic Yezdi motorcycles that once ruled Indian roads in the 1970s till the ‘90s. The new Yezdi Roadster combines classic design with modern engineering, evoking a strong sense of nostalgia. The bike is equipped with a 334cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, offering a balance of power and efficiency. The Roadster's design pays homage to its legendary predecessors, featuring a retro-styled fuel tank, twin exhaust pipes, and vintage-inspired chrome accents. The Yezdi Roadster serves as a bridge between the past and the present, appealing to riders who appreciate the timeless charm of classic motorcycles, infused with a touch of contemporary functionality. In the Yezdi range, there's also the Yezdi Scrambler which also offers a good scrambler flavour in that segment.

Yezdi Roadster Price: Rs. 2.09 – 2.13 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the retro-styled roadster based on the 650 cc parallel-twin platform.

The 650 Twins, as they are called, changed the perception of Royal Enfield when they were first launched in 2018. Five years since their introduction, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (called the INT 650 in the US market), and the Continental GT 650, offer the best of both worlds – a smooth and refined 648 cc, parallel-twin engine and period-correct looks. The Interceptor 650 is the retro-styled roadster in Royal Enfield’s 650 cc range, offering a clean, timeless design with an upright riding position which makes it perfect for short bursts around town, or the occasional highway jaunt.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price: Rs. 3.03 – 3.31 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the modern classic cafe racer based on the same 650 twin platform.

The Continental GT 650 is the retro-styled café racer which strikes a fine balance between offering a different and sportier café racer flavour in Royal Enfield’s 650 cc platform and a choice of several colours. The 650 Twins were the first models to establish the Royal Enfield brand firmly in the global market as a global manufacturer of motorcycles which have all the makings of modern engineering, dynamics and craftsmanship. Even now, the 650 Twins offer superb bang for the buck if a parallel-twin modern classic is what one is looking for! For those looking for a cruiser, there’s also the Super Meteor 650 based on the same platform, but in our books it’s these two which are the true-blue modern classics in Royal Enfield’s 650 cc range.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price: Rs. 3.19 – 3.45 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Kawasaki Z650RS

The Kawasaki Z650RS blends timeless good looks and good performance from the versatile 649 cc parallel-twin engine shared with the other 650s in Kawasaki’s portfolio.

If there was one modern classic bike which had it all, not an astronomical price tag, period-correct gorgeous design with superb fit and finish and an entertaining motor, it has to be the Kawasaki Z650RS. And the list of goodies doesn’t end there! It has a superb suspension set-up, the chassis is communicative and the brakes offer very good bite and stopping power, so all impressive qualities which makes the Z650RS make it to our list of best modern classic bikes.

Kawasaki Z650 RS Price: Rs. 6.92 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Ducati Scrambler

The Ducati Scrambler is an iconic motorcycle known for its retro-inspired design and modern performance. It pays homage to the original Scrambler from the 1960s while incorporating cutting-edge technology. With its distinctive minimalist style, the Scrambler features a teardrop fuel tank, round headlamp, and a simple, yet elegant design. The Scrambler is available in various models, each tailored for a specific riding experience. It offers a smooth and powerful engine, providing an exhilarating ride. Its lightweight chassis and agile handling make it ideal for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. The Ducati Scrambler has garnered a devoted fan base and remains a symbol of freedom and individuality in the world of motorcycling.

Ducati Scrambler Icon Price: Rs.10.39 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Price: Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Price: Rs. 12 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Triumph Bonneville T100

The Triumph Bonneville T100 is a classic British motorcycle that blends timeless design with modern performance. It's a part of the Bonneville family, paying homage to the iconic models of the past while integrating contemporary technology. The T100 boasts a retro aesthetic with its signature parallel-twin engine, peashooter exhausts, and wire-spoked wheels. This 900cc engine delivers a balanced combination of power and torque, making it perfect for both city cruising and highway rides. Its comfortable ergonomics, easy handling, and refined suspension enhance the overall riding experience, while modern features like ABS and traction control ensure safety. The Bonneville T100 captures the spirit of a bygone era in a thoroughly contemporary package.

Triumph Bonneville T100 Price: Rs. 9.69 lakh (Ex-showroom)

BMW R nineT

The BMW R nineT is a modern classic motorcycle that seamlessly blends heritage with cutting-edge engineering. As part of BMW's Heritage range, the R nineT celebrates the brand's rich history while offering a distinctly contemporary ride. Its hallmark feature is the air-cooled, 1170cc boxer-twin engine, which combines robust power delivery with a distinctive design. The R nineT exudes a minimalist, customizable aesthetic, with a modular design that allows riders to tailor their bike to their preferences. Whether it's a café racer, scrambler, or classic roadster style, the R nineT offers exceptional handling, advanced technology like ABS and traction control, and a unique riding experience for those who appreciate both tradition and innovation.

BMW R nineT Price: Rs. 19 – 24 lakh (Ex-showroom)

BMW R 18

The BMW R 18 is a majestic cruiser motorcycle that harks back to the glory days of classic American cruisers while bearing the unmistakable BMW engineering and style.

At its heart is a massive 1,802cc boxer-twin engine, one of the largest ever produced by BMW, delivering a generous torque that defines the cruiser experience. The R 18 is a visual masterpiece, characterised by its large, exposed drivetrain, teardrop fuel tank, and elegant lines. It combines old-school design with modern technology, including keyless ignition, riding modes, and advanced electronics. With a plush ride and a host of customisation options, the R 18 exemplifies luxury and power in the cruiser segment.

BMW R 18 Price: Rs. 19.90 – 31.50 lakh (Ex-showroom)