Login

Best 5 Hollywood Movies With Motorcycle Chases

We list down Hollywood movies with some of the best motorcycle chases and scenes that’ll give you goosebumps
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

19-Nov-23 03:22 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mission Impossible 2 bike chase sequence is a good seven minutes long
  • The Matrix Reloaded showcases Trinity pulling off insane high-speed manoeuvres
  • Tomorrow Never Dies involves a helicopter chasing the MI6 agent and accomplice astride on a BMW motorcycle

No action movie is complete without a good ol’ chase scene. From cars to motorcycles to other vehicles, it has always been fascinating to watch movies showcase nail-biting, high-speed, death-defying stunts that one can only imagine doing in real life. We all know that the risk factor involved around motorcycles is higher as compared to cars which also makes motorcycle chase scenes all the more special and exciting. So much so, that after watching one, all you want to do is get out, jump on that motorcycle and create your version of adventure packed with adrenaline.
 

While we wouldn’t want you to do any of that, we have compiled a list of the top five Hollywood movie motorcycle scenes/chases after scouting through a lot of clips. Everything from jaw-dropping action to clenching your teeth that will leave you amazed is listed below. Hope you enjoy the list

 

Also Read: Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes

Tomorrow Never Dies - BMW R1200C

Getting away from the bad guys means serious business, all the more when a helicopter is right on your tail using the rotor blades to chop everything in the path. Yes! You hear that right. Watch James Bond 007 and accomplice Wai Lin, ride a BMW R1200C while being handcuffed. The chase involved all of the above and also riding through building and bustling market lanes of Bangkok. Give it a watch.

Tron: Legacy - Ducati Sport 1000

You probably must have guessed the Tron bikes, right? Well, there’s no doubt it’s a fantastic action-packed scene but what’s also worth talking about is the small yet immersive scene of Sam Flynn riding the gorgeous retro-styled Ducati Sport 1000 through traffic at night before being spotted by a cop on a BMW motorcycle. Before the police officer can close the gap, Sam manages to evade the cop by pulling off a sneaky yet cool stunt. Watch the clip to know how he does it.

The Avengers: Age of Ultron - Harley-Davidson Livewire

While every sequel of ‘The Avengers’ movie makes sure there’s no lack of action, this one gets the pulse racing as Scarlett Johansson, who plays the role of Black Widow, exits a jet plane on Harley-Davidson Livewire chasing the bad guys in a truck, well, bots in this case! It is fascinating to watch her pull off insane stunts on the Livewire electric motorcycle.

https://youtu.be/G0ugUBBycFY?si=QS-4yR8i6HJ1WVAg

Mission: Impossible 2 - Triumph Speed Triple and Daytona 955i

This one never gets old or boring. In the second sequel to the Mission: Impossible movie franchise, Tom Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, takes the lead in a mission to apprehend a deadly German virus before it can be unleashed. And a group of bad guys, here, an international gang of terrorists also want to get their hands on the deadly virus. A thrilling chase sequence unfolds, featuring a motorcycle being pursued by a flaming car, with the added element of a helicopter. The high-stakes scene climaxes as Tom Cruise navigates a burning bridge, showcasing his daredevil prowess, including shooting, riding, and executing stoppies. Featuring two Triumph bikes, a Speed Triple ridden by Ethan and the Daytona 955i ridden by Sean, the main bad guy, it is a bike chase scene that’s worth the watch.

The Matrix Reloaded - Ducati 996

We had to save the best for the last, and although it is loaded by CGI, there is nothing that ain’t cool about this bike chase. Trinity is a complete badass as she hops onto a beautiful Ducati 996, jumping it off the truck and riding the Italian bike like the devil through traffic and then even against it. The clip might only be of four minutes but is packed to the brim with one of the best bike chase sequences ever. A definite must-watch.

# Bike chase# Hollywood Movies# BMW R1200C# Ducati Sport 1000# Harley-Davidson Livewire Electric Motorcycle# Triumph Speed Triple# Triumph Daytona 955i# Ducati 996
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
93,123 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500
2016 Mahindra XUV500
62,123 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 21,837/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Fortuner
2014 Toyota Fortuner
61,234 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 31,193/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
44,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 40,874/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
49,231 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
62,091 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour
2018 Ford Endeavour
16,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 31.00 L
₹ 69,429/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
68,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500
2015 Mahindra XUV500
56,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.6
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
70,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.75 L
₹ 41,994/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16243 second ago

Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia

Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Lelrec Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Lelrec Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12742 second ago

What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action

KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10968 second ago

KTM’s range of 125cc to 390cc models is manufactured by Bajaj Auto

Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

41 minutes ago

The made-in-India Honda CB350 H’ness is already on sale in Japan. The new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup as the ‘GB350 C’ and will sport new colours

Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

55 minutes ago

Lack of effective communication angers attendees, drivers and team principals, raising concerns about safety and Formula 1's preparedness for the event

F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday

Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Saina Nehwal shared images of her new car on social media as she took delivery of the Coupe SUV, finished in an obsidian black shade.

MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Fabio Di Giannantonio initially led the pack, breaking the 1m52s barrier and looked poised for pole until Marini's late surge, relegating him to a close second, only 0.067s behind

Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model
Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

This example is finished in Blanc white paint with red elements featured all over the model.

Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales Of Over 14 Lakh Units In 2023 Festive Season, It’s Highest Ever
Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales Of Over 14 Lakh Units In 2023 Festive Season, It’s Highest Ever
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp sold over 14 lakh units in the 32-day festive period, recording a 19 per cent growth over 2022.

Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

We list down a few Bollywood movies where motorcycles have played an important role, particularly in chase sequences.

Cars Used Repeatedly In Hollywood Movies
Cars Used Repeatedly In Hollywood Movies
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Do you know the names of the cars featured in your favourite Hollywood movies? If not, then this post will get you covered.

Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Triumph Motorcycles India launched the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS in India in January 2021. The performance naked motorcycle is priced at Rs. 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

New Harley-Davidson Electric Motorcycle To Be Called LiveWire One
New Harley-Davidson Electric Motorcycle To Be Called LiveWire One
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

VIN Filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of USA has revealed that Harley's new electric motorcycle under the LiveWire brand will be called LiveWire One. It is likely to be revealed on July 8, 2021.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.95 Lakh
2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.95 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the all-new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS in India. The performance naked motorcycle is priced at Rs. 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Best 5 Hollywood Movies With Motorcycle Chases
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved