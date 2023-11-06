Login

Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes

We list down a few Bollywood movies where motorcycles have played an important role, particularly in chase sequences.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

06-Nov-23 05:04 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 'Dhoom' movie series has been very successful in India
  • Spy Thriller 'War' had some exciting chase sequences
  • The latest movie in the 'YRF Spy Universe', Pathaan, had a nice motorcycle chase too

A film is one of the best forms of storytelling and when it comes to Indian cinema, especially Bollywood movies, over the years we have some amazing stories come to life on the big screen. But be it comedy, action, or drama we have a special liking for movies that revolve around cars and motorcycles. And we know there are several petrol heads like you out there who think like us. From the classic Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi to movies like Dhoom and more recently, Pathaan, we have ended up watching them all. So to celebrate that bond between automobiles and Bollywood, we list down some of the famous movies where motorcycles had an important role to play, particularly in chase sequences.

 

Dhoom Movie Franchise

ki71rvo

So far there have been 3 movies in the Dhoom franchise staring John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan respectively, with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra featuring in all three of them. Credit: YRF YouTube Channel)

 

When you talk about motorcycles and movies, you cannot leave out the Dhoom movie franchise. So far there have been three Dhoom movies and the premise has been the same - some high-octane chase sequences with some exotic superbikes that revolve around the story of a smart cop who sets out to catch out a thief who's smarter than him. 

(Credit: YRF YouTube Channel)

 

The first 'Dhoom' movie had the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa and the Suzuki GSX-R600 as the bikes which were ridden by the bad guys. The Suzuki Bandit 1200 was the choice of the good guys played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. The second Dhoom movie had Hrithik Roshan playing the villain and was seen riding the GSX-R1000 while Abhishek Bachchan rode the Suzuki GSR 600. 

(Credit: YRF YouTube Channel)

 

The third and the final Dhoom movie had Aamir Khan as the antagonist and was seen riding the muscular BMW K 1300 R while Uday Chopra had the BMW S 1000 RR as his ride. Fast-paced chase sequences, slick editing and a lot of special effects, the Dhoom movie franchise was one of the most iconic motorcycle-based movies to have come out of Bollywood.

 

War

a0dsr2k8

In the ‘War’ bike scene, The R nineT Scrambler comes across as a thoroughbred performance bike. And of course, it adds to Hrithik Roshan's machismo too (Credit: YRF YouTube Channel)

 

While the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is more of a spy thriller rather than a movie about cars or motorcycles, but like Mission Impossible movies it has some satisfying chase sequences. There is one with two BMW Motorcycles, namely the R nineT Scrambler and the F 750 GS, ridden by the two male protagonists, respectively. In the sequences, Hrithik is seen tearing the road apart on a beautiful BMW R nineT Scrambler with Tiger Shroff chasing him on a BMW F 750 GS adventure motorcycle. 

(Credit: YRF YouTube Channel)

 

Later on, towards the end of the movie, there is yet another chase sequence on Ice flats that's even bigger and involves a couple of Audi R8 V10s. While the movie itself was quite an enjoyable thriller, the action sequenced with the supercars and motorcycles certainly made it a worthwhile watch for us.

 

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham chasing each other on a frozen lake is sheer Bollywood magic (Credit: YFX Studios)

 

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, from the YRF Spy Universe was Bollywood gold. It was a proper masala potboiler action flick, with SRK playing a spy and John Abraham as the antagonist. Filled with hair-raising action sequences and Hollywood-esque VFX, the motorcycle chase sequence with both superstars, on a frozen lake definitely stood out. 

(Credit: YFX Studios)

In the chase sequence, SRK is seen chasing John, with both of them riding modified dirt bikes, first on snow and then on a frozen lake Baikal in Siberia, Russia. As far as motorcycle sequences go, it is a visually stunning scene, which reminds you of the car chase scene in ‘War’, another movie from the YRF Spy Universe. 

# Bollywood Movies# Bollywood# Bollywood Chases# Bollywood Stars# Bike Chase# Dhoom# War Movie# Pathaan Movie
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.6
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift
38,227 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa
8.8
0
10

Suzuki Hayabusa

Starts at ₹ 16.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Hayabusa Specifications
View Hayabusa Features

Popular Suzuki Models

Suzuki Burgman
Suzuki Burgman

₹ 84,300 - 87,800

Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa

₹ 16.9 Lakh

Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki New Access 125

₹ 77,600 - 87,200

Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF

₹ 1.46 Lakh

Suzuki Avenis
Suzuki Avenis

₹ 86,500 - 88,300

Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer

₹ 1.41 Lakh

Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250

₹ 1.95 Lakh

Suzuki Katana
Suzuki Katana

₹ 13.61 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19350 second ago

The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.

Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-15408 second ago

The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design

Taiwan Temporarily Halts Implementation Of Proposed Motorcycle Lean Angle Ban
Taiwan Temporarily Halts Implementation Of Proposed Motorcycle Lean Angle Ban
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13594 second ago

The Changhua County Police Department decided to penalise riders who exceed a lean angle of 30 degrees from the vertical while cornering.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11578 second ago

The specifications of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 make for an interesting read. But how do they stack up against its rivals – the KTM 390 ADV and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X? Here’s a quick comparison of the three budget ADVs on paper.

Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8489 second ago

The company is expected to initially only make one model available with plans to offer the rest of its global line-up going forward.

Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine: Top 5 Features Explained
Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine: Top 5 Features Explained
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-8351 second ago

The Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 engine powers the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan, with Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine.

India’s Total Vehicle Retail Drops 8% YoY In October 2023
India’s Total Vehicle Retail Drops 8% YoY In October 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-2538 second ago

In October 2023, the auto industry collectively reported retail sales of 21,17,596 units, witnessing a decline of 8 per cent compared to 22,95,099 units sold in October 2022.

Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

54 minutes ago

Gogoro says that it plans to open thousands of battery swapping stations across India in the coming years

Verstappen Beats Norris To Victory In Brazil As Fernando Alonso Fights For Podium
Verstappen Beats Norris To Victory In Brazil As Fernando Alonso Fights For Podium
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Max Verstappen secured his 17th victory of the season at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, maintaining his impressive form, while Mercedes struggled in stark contrast to their previous year's success

Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The system allows passengers in both the front and rear seats to comfortably enjoy high-definition content while complying with driving and safety regulations

I Would Love To Own This - Kareena Kapoor Khan Says At The Launch Of Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+
I Would Love To Own This - Kareena Kapoor Khan Says At The Launch Of Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+
c&b icon
By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the launch of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, and she said she's ready to swap her S-Class for the all-electric EQS.

Classic Bikes Used In Bollywood Movies
Classic Bikes Used In Bollywood Movies
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Bikes seem to have a special place in Bollywoods hearts. These popular bikes, which have appeared in Bollywood films, will quench your thirst for adventure.

Every Bike Featured in Dhoom Movie Trilogy
Every Bike Featured in Dhoom Movie Trilogy
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Any Bollywood action film is incomplete without some brag-worthy automotive, and Dhoom movies are no different. Here's looking at every bike featured in Dhoom movies!

Royal Enfields Used In Bollywood Movies
Royal Enfields Used In Bollywood Movies
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Royal Enfield Motorcycles have become quite a common sighting in Bollywood movies. Check out these films that cast Royal Enfields opposite their eccentric characters.

The 8 Best Bollywood Car Chases Of All Time
The 8 Best Bollywood Car Chases Of All Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Bollywood action defies all laws of gravity but there's no denying that the car chase scenes are absolutely exciting to watch! Here are some of the best.

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved