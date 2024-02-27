car&bike awards 2024: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Wins the ‘Scrambler of the Year’ Award
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- It was a two-way battle between the Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Ducati Scrambler 2G
- The Scrambler 400 X offers great value for money
- The motorcycle gets excellent fit and finish as well
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the winner of the ‘Scrambler of the Year’ award at the 2024 car&bike awards. It was a two-way showdown between the Ducati Scrambler 2G and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, but the extraordinary value-for-money the bike offers, along with engaging performance and a rather competitive price point made it easy for the motorcycle jurors to pick the Triumph over the Ducati.
Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review
Both motorcycles were thoroughly tested by the jury at the Madras International Circuit and despite the smaller engine, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X shone on and off the track, not to mention its suite of electronic rider aids, excellent attention to detail and high quality of fit and finish.
It is easily one of the most good-looking motorcycles to have been launched this year in India. It looks just the right amount of rugged thanks to the mesh grille on the LED headlight, knuckle guards and Aluminium bash-plate. The ruggedness is infused with a flavourful hint of sophistication, courtesy of the tall stance, lean mean looks and the gold anodised upside down big piston fork.
The Scrambler 400 X is powered by the same 398 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine as the Speed 400, with the same state of tune. The engine makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch.
In terms of rivals from the segment, it goes up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS and the KTM 390 Adventure X.
