Upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied Ahead Of Debut

The upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 has been spotted testing ahead of its launch. The spy images of the motorcycle give us a sneak peek, and give us an idea of what the production-spec model will look like. The Thruxton 400 will be the third bike to be based on Triumph’s 400 cc platform, and is expected to be mechanically identical to the other 400 cc models from Triumph.

The upcoming Thruxton 400 will sport a fairing in line with the Thruxton 1200

The most noticeable design element on the motorcycle is the fairing, which is in line with the larger Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR. The front end of the motorcycle gets a round headlamp, and the bike will feature the same semi-digital instrument cluster as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. The rest of the motorcycle looks quite similar to the rest of Triumph’s 400 cc portfolio, including the taillamps, exhaust, grab rails along with other body panels.

The motorcycle will be powered by the same 400 cc engine as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

The Thruxton 400 will feature the same 43 mm big-piston USD front forks, and a mono-shock at the rear. For braking, the motorcycle will get four-piston radial front brakes with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

The motorcycle will be powered by the same 398 cc TR-Series engine as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, although, expect changes to the gear ratio. The motor makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque-assist clutch.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 will have no direct rival upon its launch, although, other faired motorcycles in the same price range will likely include the KTM RC 390 and the TVS RR 310.



