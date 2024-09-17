New Triumph Speed T4: In Pictures

Triumph Motorcycles updated its Speed 400 range with the introduction of a new entry T4 variant. Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the T4, while sharing much of its design with the Speed 400, gets some notable differences from the latter which has also received an update. Here is a closer look at the new Speed T4:

The Speed T4 is the new entry variant to the Speed 400 range and costs about Rs 23,000 less than the updated Speed 400.

The Speed T4 gets different colour options and graphics compared to the Speed 400.

The 398 cc mill has been retuned and now produces 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm; Triumph says the mill makes more torque in lower rpms.

The Speed T4 gets a telescopic front fork in place of the Speed 400's upside-down fork setup.

In terms of features, the Speed T4 also gets dual channel ABS and the part digital instrument cluster; It however misses out on traction control.

The Speed T4 retains the 300 mm front disc from the Speed 400; tyre profile though is different at 110/70 compared to the Speed 400's 110/80

The rear brake too is unchanged from the Speed 400 though here too the tyre profile is different - 140/70 compared to the Speed 400's 150/70 section tyres.

The Speed T4 has a lower top speed of 135 kmph compared with the Speed 400's 145 kmph.