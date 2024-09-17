Login
New Triumph Speed T4: In Pictures

The Speed T4 is the new entry variant to Triumph's Speed 400 range and is priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Triumph Motorcycles updated its Speed 400 range with the introduction of a new entry T4 variant. Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the T4, while sharing much of its design with the Speed 400, gets some notable differences from the latter which has also received an update. Here is a closer look at the new Speed T4:

     

    Also read: Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs 2.17 Lakh
     

    Triumph Speed T4 1

    The Speed T4 is the new entry variant to the Speed 400 range and costs about Rs 23,000 less than the updated Speed 400.

     

    Triumph Speed T4 2

    The Speed T4 gets different colour options and graphics compared to the Speed 400.

     

    Triumph Speed T4 5

    The 398 cc mill has been retuned and now produces 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm; Triumph says the mill makes more torque in lower rpms.

     

    Also read: MY25 Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.40 Lakh
     

    Triumph Speed T4 7

    The Speed T4 gets a telescopic front fork in place of the Speed 400's upside-down fork setup.

     

    Triumph Speed T4 3

    In terms of features, the Speed T4 also gets dual channel ABS and the part digital instrument cluster; It however misses out on traction control.

     

    Triumph Speed T4 4

    The Speed T4 retains the 300 mm front disc from the Speed 400; tyre profile though is different at 110/70 compared to the Speed 400's 110/80

     

    Triumph Speed T4 6

    The rear brake too is unchanged from the Speed 400 though here too the tyre profile is different - 140/70 compared to the Speed 400's 150/70 section tyres.

     

    Triumph Speed T4

    The Speed T4 has a lower top speed of 135 kmph compared with the Speed 400's 145 kmph.

