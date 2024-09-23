Login
Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Design, Powertrains, Prices Compared

How does the recently launched Triumph Speed T4 go up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on paper
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Triumph recently launched the Speed T4 in the Indian market.
  • Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Triumph is targeting the premium classic segment with this bike.

Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the Speed T4, a more affordable version of the Speed 400 in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the T4 has quite a few differences over the Speed 400, most importantly, a retuned version of the same engine that now makes less power. It was mentioned during the T4’s launch event Triumph is targeting the premium classic segment with this bike, currently dominated by Royal Enfield with offerings such as the Classic 350. How do these two motorcycles go up against each other on paper? We find out. 

 

Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Design and Dimensions

 

Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Design Powertrains Prices Compared 1
 The Triumph is the more modern-looking motorcycle, while the Classic 350 has an old-school charm to it

 

 Triumph Speed T4 Royal Enfield Classic 350
Wheelbase 1406 mm1390 mm
Seat Height806 mm805 mm
Weight180 kg195 kg
Fuel Tank13 litre13 litre


On the cosmetic front, the Triumph Speed T4’s design is almost identical to the Speed 400 which has been on sale in India for over a year. The Triumph Speed T4 is the more modern-looking motorcycle between the duo, while the Classic 350, especially in the variants with spoked wheels, has an old-school charm to it that most people find appealing. This is further backed up by the Classic 350's monthly sales numbers. There’s also the fact that the Classic 350 can be had in a variety of new colour schemes, after it received an update earlier this year.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 colours 1

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 can be had in a variety of colour schemes


In terms of proportions, the T4 has a slightly longer wheelbase than the Classic 350. Both the Speed T4 and the Classic 350 have a similar seat height of around 805 mm, and come with a 13-litre fuel tank. The Royal Enfield however, is heavier than the Triumph by around 15 kg.
 

Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Powertrain 

Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Design Powertrains Prices Compared 2

Pictured above: Triumph T4 engine (left), Royal Enfield Classic 350 engine (right) 

ModelTriumph Speed T4Royal Enfield Classic 350
Displacement398.15 cc349 cc
Engine Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinderAir-oil cooled, single-cylinder
Max Power30.6 bhp20.2 bhp
Peak Torque36 Nm27 Nm
Gearbox6-speed5-speed 

Despite featuring a lower state of tune than the Speed 400, the Speed T4's 398 cc mill still develops more power and torque than the Classic 350. Triumph says that the engine now has more lower-end torque, making it more stable at lower rpms and reducing the need to shift gears frequently. The Triumph also has the advantage in terms of the gearbox with the Speed T4 using a 6-speed unit compared to the Classic's 5-speed. 

 

Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price

 

Triumph Speed T4Royal Enfield Classic 350
Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom)Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

With its wide range of variants, the Classic 350’s prices range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Speed T4 on the other hand, is available in a single variant, priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). 

# Triumph# Triumph Speed T4# Triumph Speed features# Triumph Speed T4 engine# Triumph Speed T4 price# Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350# Royal Enfield Classic 350# Speed T4 vs Classic 350# Bikes# Two Wheelers
