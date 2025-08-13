Supreme Court Halts Action Against 'End Of Life' Vehicle Owners In Delhi-NCR

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
25 Years Of Honda Activa: How This Iconic Scooter Transformed IndiaAther Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future ModelsAll-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 DebutSpecial Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Meet the most affordable 6 cyl AMG in India -- new CLE 53! | ₹1.35 crore | First Look2025 Yezdi Roadster @₹2.09 Lakh: What has CHANGED? 🤔 | First Look | Exhaust NoteTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Supreme Court Halts Action Against 'End Of Life' Vehicle Owners In Delhi-NCR

In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR to combat severe air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) later directed that 'end-of-life' vehicles should not be given fuel.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • SC halts action against diesel cars over 10 years old and petrol cars over 15 years old
  • No penalties or seizures based solely on vehicle age
  • Review of age-limit policy in four weeks

The Supreme Court has granted interim protection to owners of ‘end‑of‑life’ vehicles in Delhi‑NCR, directing that no coercive measures be taken for now against diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 years, while the court re‑examines the decade‑old age‑cap framework in four weeks.

 

Also Read: Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt

 

volkswagen diesel emissions scandal 827x510 71502784451

Diesel cars older than 10 years were banned from Delhi-NCR in a bid to cut air pollution.

A bench led by the Chief Justice told the government not to punish people or seize their vehicles only because of age limits (10 years for diesel, 15 years for petrol) until the next hearing. This follows a request from the Delhi government to change the 2018 order that had banned such old vehicles, based on earlier directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).The NGT had banned these older vehicles in 2015 to fight severe air pollution.
 

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had ordered that “end‑of‑life” vehicles should not be given fuel. After problems were pointed out like delays in setting up camera systems, coordination issues with nearby states, and fears that people will get fuel outside Delhi, CAQM changed the start dates.

 

Also Read: Ethanol-Blended Petrol Affecting Car Performance And Fuel Efficiency? Government Issues Clarification

Now, the fuel ban will begin on November 1, 2025, in Delhi and five high‑vehicle‑density NCR districts and extend to the rest of NCR from April 1, 2026.

What’s Next?

The case will be heard again in about four weeks. The court will decide whether to keep the age rule or switch to rules based on emissions and vehicle fitness. Until then, owners of old vehicles are safe from penalties, but the fuel ban will still start as newly planned.

# supreme court# supreme court bans diesel SUVs# govt vehicles# indian goverment# indian auto news# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The top court said that if, after the payment of tax, the vehicle is not used for a month or more, then the owner may apply for refund under section 12 of the 1997 Act and has to comply with all the requirements for seeking the refund as mentioned in the provision.
    Financier Of Transport Vehicle Liable To Tax Under 1997 UP Act From Date Of Taking Possession: SC
  • BS4 Vehicles sold after March 31, 2020, will not be registered as per the Supreme Court's latest directive, while vehicles sold and uploaded to the eVahan portal will be allowed to be registered.
    BS4 Vehicles Sold Post Lockdown Cannot Be Registered: Supreme Court
  • The Supreme Court, today in the hearing said that it has extended its order barring the registration of BS4 vehicles in the country.
    Supreme Court Extends Order Barring Registration Of BS4 vehicles
  • The Supreme Court told automobile dealers not take advantage of the earlier ruling and said that no vehicle could be registered without its order.
    Supreme Court Withdraws Order Of Registering BS4 Vehicles Post Lockdown
  • The top court said that it allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles and now that number has been exceeded. The Supreme Court has said that over 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles have been sold.
    Top Court Pulls Up Automobile Bodies Over BS4 Vehicle Sale, Registration

Latest News

  • The Honda Activa’s 25-year-old milestone marks not just an iconic and successful brand – it is also a fitting example of how a two-wheeler transformed personal mobility in India.
    25 Years Of Honda Activa: How This Iconic Scooter Transformed India
  • Full details of this feature are set to be revealed on the upcoming edition of Ather Community Day, to be held on August 30
    Ather Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future Models
  • The BE 6 electric SUV will get its first special edition, and this will be in the form of a stealthy, all-black version.
    All-Black Mahindra BE 6 Special Edition Teased Ahead Of August 14 Debut
  • Here's how the new Skoda Kylaq - and the entire Skoda AT range - gets the gearbox equation just right
    Special Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic
  • The motorcycles receive a range of updates for the 2026 model year, which include a revised, Euro 5+ compliant version of the 693 cc engine
    2026 KTM 690 Enduro R, 690 SMC R Unveiled
  • In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR to combat severe air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) later directed that 'end-of-life' vehicles should not be given fuel.
    Supreme Court Halts Action Against 'End Of Life' Vehicle Owners In Delhi-NCR
  • Launches ‘Kerala Comes Together With Tata Motors’ Campaign with special priority delivery and finance schemes.
    Tata Motors Announces Onam Offers In Kerala With Benefits Of Rs 40,000 Up To Rs 2 Lakh Across The Range
  • Once launched, the TVS NTorq 150 will be the company’s first 150 cc scooter from TVS Motor Company.
    TVS NTorq 150 Officially Teased Ahead Of Unveil On September 1
  • In yet another attempt to allay fears regarding the use of E20 petrol, the Union Government has issued a detailed clarification on the subject.
    Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt
  • Hard-top sibling to the CLE 300 Cabriolet arrives in hot AMG guise with a twin-turbo in-line six engine under the bonnet.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Crore
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Supreme Court Halts Action Against 'End Of Life' Vehicle Owners In Delhi-NCR