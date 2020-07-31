Supreme Court Extends Order Barring Registration Of BS4 vehicles

The Supreme Court, today in the hearing said that it has extended its order barring the registration of BS4 vehicles in the country. It was on July 8, 2020, that the Supreme Court withdrew the order issued to automobile dealers on granting 10 days time post the lockdown period to register BS4 vehicles and now it has been extended till further notification. The next hearing is set for August 13, 2020.

Also Read: Supreme Court Withdraws Order Of Registering BS4 Vehicles Post Lockdown

( The Supreme Court had allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles post lockdown )

It was in June this year that the Supreme Court today, pulled up the automobile associations, saying that they had not adhered to the March order issued by the court. The court had allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles and now that number has been exceeded. In fact, the Supreme Court said that over 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles have been sold which its higher than what was ordered. However, the court will look at the data provided by the automobile associations and only then will it issue an order.

Also Read: Supreme Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale & Registrations Of BS4 Vehicles

The Supreme Court, in fact, seeks explanation from the authorities on how excessive sale took place during the lockdown. It expressed its displeasure that large number of BS4 vehicles were sold in March and it seems that something fraudulent may have taken place. The Supreme Court told automobile dealers not to take advantage of the earlier ruling and said that no vehicle could be registered without its order. It has directed the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) to submit details of BS4 vehicles sold after the order came into effect on March 27, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.