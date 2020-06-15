New Cars and Bikes in India

Top Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale And Registration Of BS4 Vehicles

The top court said that it allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles and now that number has been exceeded. The Supreme Court has said that over 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles have been sold.

The Supreme Court today, pulled up the automobile associations, saying that they had flouted the March order issued by the court. The Supreme Court had eased the March 31 deadline for the sale of BS4 vehicles in India, giving an extension of 10 days, post the end of the lockdown period. It was ruled that companies would be able to sell only 10 per cent, of unsold BS4 vehicles, within 10 days after the lockdown ends. The ruling also stated that no BS4 vehicle can be sold in Delhi NCR and the vehicles have to be registered within 10 days of sale.

The top court said that it allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles and now that number has been exceeded. The Supreme Court has said that over 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles have been sold. It has directed the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) to submit details of BS4 vehicles sold after the order came into effect on March 27, 2020.

The Supreme court has also directed the Ministry of Road Transport to submit details of BS4 vehicles sold and registered after order. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) and the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had moved the top court to extend March 31 deadline for sale of BS4 vehicles. FADA argued that 15,000 passenger cars, 12,000 commercial vehicles, 7 lakh 2-wheelers (all BS4) are at stake due to, first the slowdown in the industry and the later the drop in footfall at showrooms due to the coronavirus pandemic. FADA sought extension on the deadline for the sale and registration of BS-IV-compliant vehicle till May-end.

