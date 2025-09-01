HomeNews & Reviews
Supreme Court Shuts Down PIL On Ethanol-Free Petrol

Nation’s top court has dismissed a PIL which asked for making alternative fuel available for older cars running on the roads
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on September 1, 2025

Highlights

  • PIL asked for making ethanol-free fuel available in the country
  • Govt called the PIL a work of lobby working against Ethanol
  • PIL was filed by Advocate Akshay Malhotra

Supreme Court of India has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that questioned the Govt’s decision of not providing E10 or ethanol-free fuels for older cars running on Indian roads. The PIL, filed by Akshay Malhotra, an advocate, had challenged the Union Government’s Ethanol blending program and sought to make an ethanol-free petrol option available for consumers.

Ethanol fuel issues carandbike bike edited 1

 

Arguing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat said, "Now, there are vehicles being manufactured compatible with E20 petrol, there is no difficulty on that. But the largest number of vehicles have not been manufactured for that. NITI Aayog report says that vehicles are being damaged. Let E20 be there, we are not against that. But there should be a choice of what was available previously as well, and inform the consumer.”

 

Also Read: Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be Honoured

 

Opposing the plea, India’s Attorney General, R Venkatramani said that the 

Government has considered everything before the proposal alleging that there’s a lobby working behind such demands. The plea had mentioned that usage of E20 petrol in non-compliant vehicles will result in damages which will not be covered by manufacturers or insurance companies. In the recent few weeks, Govt has been listing out advantages of using E20 Petrol like increasing farmer incomes and reduced import bills. 
 

# ethanol in petrol# ethanol blending# supreme court# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Related Articles

  • In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR to combat severe air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) later directed that 'end-of-life' vehicles should not be given fuel.
    Supreme Court Halts Action Against 'End Of Life' Vehicle Owners In Delhi-NCR
  • In yet another attempt to allay fears regarding the use of E20 petrol, the Union Government has issued a detailed clarification on the subject.
    Ethanol Now More Expensive Than Petrol; Improves Performance: Govt
  • The Union Government has responded to a flood of concerns raised by motorists regarding the use of ethanol-blended petrol in passenger cars.
    Ethanol-Blended Petrol Affecting Car Performance And Fuel Efficiency? Government Issues Clarification
  • Maruti Suzuki confirmed to car&bike that its entire model range will be transitioned to comply with E20 fuel by March 2023.
    Maruti Suzuki To Transition Its Entire Model Range To E20 Fuel Compatibility By March 2023
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this a major accomplishment for India, given the fact that ethanol blending in petrol was hardly 1.5 per cent in FY 2013-14 and about 5 per cent by FY 2019-20.
    India Has Achieved 10% Ethanol Blending In Petrol 5 Months Ahead Of Target: PM Modi

  • BYD commenced passenger car sales in India in 2021 with the e6 electric MPV.
    BYD India Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark
  • Two-door sports coupe concept will break cover tomorrow. Appears to be a spiritual successor to the TT Roadster.
    Audi TT Successor Previewed Ahead Of Global Premiere
  • Nation’s top court has dismissed a PIL which asked for making alternative fuel available for older cars running on the roads
    Supreme Court Shuts Down PIL On Ethanol-Free Petrol
  • Here is a look at the brand-wise sales performances of carmakers in India.
    Auto Sales August 2025: Tata Overtakes Mahindra In Domestic Sales; Toyota, MG Post Sales Growth
  • Nissan recently retired the GT-R R35 from global markets after an almost two-decade product run, the longest in the GT-R’s history. Here we take a look back at the car that has defined Nissan’s sports car line-up for decades.
    Nissan GT-R: Diving Into The Legacy Of Nissan’s Iconic Sportscar
  • At a joint press conference on Ethanol Blending held on August 30, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers stated that all existing warranties on vehicles would be honoured despite cars not being E20 compliant.
    Ethanol Blending: SIAM Assures Warranties Of Non-E20 Compliant Vehicles Will Be Honoured
  • Existing owners of the Rizta Z will get the touch functionality via an over-the-air (OTA) update.
    Ather Rizta Z Now Gets A Touch Enabled Cluster
  • The radical-looking Redux isn’t headed for production as it remains an experimental project for the brand.
    Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover
  • Previewing a new family scooter due in 2026, the EL01 marks the debut of Ather's new EL platform, which is said to be highly cost-efficient, flexible and scalable.
    Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor
  • Named ‘Infinite Cruise’, it has three main functions, depending on the riding scenario.
    2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control
