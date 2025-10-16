Aside from confirming investments to develop new cars for the Indian market over the remainder of the decade, Hyundai also confirmed developments in tech. The carmaker confirmed that starting from 2027, its new models for the Indian market would debut its next-gen Android-based infotainment operating system. The new system will arrive in Q1 2027, embedded in an upcoming A+ compact utility vehicle likely to be the recently confirmed India-made EV.



Also read: Hyundai’s Made-In-India Electric Sub-4-Metre SUV To Get Level 2 ADAS, 2 Battery Packs



Hyundai says that the new operating system will change the interior screen layout with a smaller 9.9-inch driver display replacing the 10.25-inch unit, though the touchscreen will be larger at 12.9 inches. Being based on Android OS, the new infotainment systems will support third-party applications, allowing users to customise on-board apps to their choice. Additional features would include over-the-air updates for the maps software.

Also Read: Hyundai Confirms Entry Electric SUV For Indian Market; Debut In 2027





Android-based OS expected to allow for greater personalisation, access to third-party apps and quicker updates.

Hyundai India’s parent firm, the Hyundai Motor Group, had earlier in the year announced the incorporation of a new ‘Pleos’ software brand with plans to introduce a new Peos Connect next-gen infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS (AAOS) in Q2 2026. The new software is said to support third-party applications as well as come bundled with an AI voice assistant and smartphone-like features, including split-screen display capabilities and multi-window functions.



Also Read: Hyundai To Launch 8 Hybrid Cars And SUVs In India By FY2030



Infotainment system likely to debut with Hyundai's upcoming made-for-India EV due in 2027.

This is likely to be the same software that could make its way to the Indian market, with Hyundai likely to integrate in some changes to make it more usable by Indian buyers.



Also Read: New Hyundai MPV, Off-Road SUV Confirmed For India

Several brands currently already offer Android Automotive OS-based systems, typically identified as vehicles with ‘Google built-in’. These brands include Volvo, General Motors, Honda, Nissan and Renault. Some of the advantages of the AAOS include offering a more tailored experience for vehicle users, easier integration for third-party apps and faster software updates.