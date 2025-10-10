Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Vs Bajaj Dominar 400 Comparison Review

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

The age-old question of which motorcycle to choose, and why? In this review, we pit two compelling options against each other: a spirited roadster versus a versatile sport tourer, both priced similarly but delivering distinctly different experiences. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a fun, agile roadster built on the Sherpa 450 platform, sharing roots with the Himalayan 450. On the other side, the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 has been spruced up with fresh updates, continuing to impress as a capable touring machine.

Should you pick the Guerrilla 450 over the Dominar 400, if you’re in such a conundrum? Read on, as we break down what makes each bike stand out, helping you decide which ride fits your needs best.

Design & Dimensions

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 carries forward the same design and silhouette from the time it was launched almost a decade ago. But when you look closer, you will find some thoughtful upgrades that underscore its touring-oriented personality. Right out of the showroom it’s ready for the open road – with a tall windscreen, standard knuckle guards, an engine guard, and a pillion backrest integrated into a standard luggage rack. Even built-in bungee straps are a thoughtful addition, making it travel ready.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 may share its DNA with the Himalayan 450, but it’s nothing like it in stance and proportions. Its smaller 17-inch wheels give it a road-ready attitude, and the accessible 780 mm seat height, as well as sporty and aggressive stance will definitely catch the attention of anyone looking for a street bike. At 185 kg kerb weight, it’s a full 8 kg lighter than the Dominar 400, although the fuel tank capacity of 11 litres has a 2-litre disadvantage in range to the Dominar 400.

Features & Practicality

The new colour LCD instrument console of the Dominar 400 is shared with the Pulsar NS400Z. It features a secondary dot matrix screen which displays turn-by-turn navigation, powered by Bluetooth connectivity, as well as the four ride modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road, powered by the new ride-by-wire system. With dual-channel ABS, the Dominar 400 also gets traction control system, a feature which is welcome for a motorcycle built for the long haul.

On the Guerrilla 450, you get a full-digital TFT console with integrated Google maps (at least on the mid variant onwards – the base gets an analogue speedometer with a small digital screen). With just dual-channel ABS, the Guerrilla 450 skimps on traction control system, but has two ride modes – Eco and Power, with different throttle response for better fuel economy or for more spirited riding.

The 373 cc single-cylinder engine of the Dominar 400 makes 39 bhp and 35 Nm.

Engine & Performance

The Dominar 400’s 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine loves being revved, and those seeking some thrill will appreciate Sport mode. In numbers, the engine is tuned to make 39 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. In Road mode, the engine feels somewhat docile, and Rain mode will further dial down power delivery. But to really unlock its potential, you’ll need to be in Sport mode and work the gearbox as well – the power band only comes alive above 5,000 rpm. Yes, there are some vibrations at higher revs, but the Dominar 400 can sit comfortably at triple digit speeds all day long.

The 452 cc single-cylinder engine of the Guerrilla 450 makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm

The Guerrilla may share its DNA with the Himalayan but comes with longer gearing – a smaller 45-teeth rear sprocket to handle the fatter 160-section rear tyre. Its lighter weight makes it lively and quick to accelerate. With a bigger torquier engine than the Dominar 400, the Guerrilla 450 feel more alive and eager. Its throttle modulation has also been changed from its adventure sibling. The result is a motorcycle which is fun, eager and entertaining. It's quick and will handle high speeds, but lack of wind protection doesn't quite make it very comfortable for a longer jaunt on the highway.

Ride & Dynamics

But take both bikes through a twisty section and the differences become clear. The Dominar, with its heavier build and longer wheelbase, feels a bit lazy to steer. It’s stable, yes, but not exactly razor sharp. If you’re after quick changes in direction and playful handling, the Guerrilla is the more agile companion. It’s lighter on its feet, corners with confidence and loves being pushed hard around corners!

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is stable and composed, but not as sharp when it comes to handling.

The Dominar 400 features a rigid perimeter frame which gives it taut handling, but the longer wheelbase and the heavier weight makes it feel comparatively lazier to handle. The suspension set-up is good, with a 43 mm upside down fork and rear monoshock – firm, but not exactly harsh. It aids in stability, but not exactly plush over the harshest of potholes.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is more agile, more fun!

The Guerrilla 450 features a steel tubular frame, with the engine acting as a stressed member of the chassis. The 43 mm telescopic fork may seem lower-spec than the Dominar’s USD set-up, but tuned by Showa, the Guerilla’s front-end feel and sharpness is impressive. But on the downside, even the Guerrilla 450’s ride quality is on the firm side, not exactly back-breaking, but the harshness over potholes and broken tarmac is felt.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 features a 13-litre fuel tank

Fuel Economy

In our tests, it’s the Dominar 400 which proved to be marginally more fuel efficient, returning 29 kmpl in combined use in traffic, city and out on the highway. In the same riding conditions, the Guerrilla 450 proved to be thirstier, and managed just 26 kmpl/ With a smaller 11-litre fuel tank, range will be limited as well on the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 features a 11-litre fuel tank

Average Fuel Economy (Combined) Bajaj Dominar 400 29 kmpl Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 26 kmpl

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is priced from Rs. 2.56 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

Price & Positioning

The Guerrilla 450 is the newer machine, and it also comes with the higher price tag, starting at just over Rs. 2.56 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 2.72 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Dominar 400 is still great value, and nearly Rs. 35,000 less than the top-end Guerrilla 450 at Rs. 2.39 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Model Variant Ex-showroom Price Bajaj Dominar 400 - Rs. 2.39 Lakh Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Analogue Rs. 2.56 Lakh Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash Rs. 2.67 Lakh Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash Rs. 2.72 Lakh

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 still offers good value, but looks a bit dated, although it has standard kit which is attractive.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Verdict

There’s no easy way to pick one of these two motorcycles – it really depends on your riding style and preferences. For anyone who’s looking primarily for long distance touring, the comfort, ergonomics and standard kit that the Dominar 400 offers cannot be ignored. But for anyone whose use case will primarily be on the street, in the urban environment, the Guerrilla 450 is the more entertaining motorcycle being lighter, easier to handle, more flickable, and more fun!

For the budget conscious buyer, there’s also the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, which offers similar specs as the Dominar 400, but at a lower price and in a naked sport style. Even then, the appeal of the Guerrilla 450 is something which is difficult to deny, even with the higher price tag it commands.