Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top Five Highlights

The Guerrilla 450 is the first motorcycle to be derived using the Himalayan 450's platform and starts at Rs 2.39 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield has launched the Guerrilla 450 in India.
  • Offered in three variants and five colourways in total.
  • Powered by the Sherpa 450 engine.

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market. The first motorcycle to be derived using the Himalayan 450's platform, the Guerrilla is offered in three variant lines – Analogue (Rs 2.39 lakh), Dash (Rs 2.49 lakh) and Flash (Rs 2.54 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). Here are the top five highlights of Royal Enfield’s latest offering.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Design

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched carandbike edited 3

The Guerrilla 450 is based on the Himalayan 450

 

While the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is based on the Himalayan 450 and borrows a few body parts, the overall design is miles away from it. Being a neo-retro roadster, the Guerrilla is a sporty-looking motorcycle with the classic silhouette of a roadster. Styling cues on the motorcycle include the round headlamp, round mirrors, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, one-piece seat and small side panel. The tail section of the motorcycle is more in line with the Himalayan 450, featuring similar body panels, and the same set of indicators with integrated brake lights.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched carandbike edited 2

The motorcycle is offered in five colour schemes

 

The motorcycle is available in a total of five colourways split between the three variant lines. The colour schemes include Smoke Silver, Playa Black, Gold Dip, Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: In Pictures

 

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Features

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 In Pictures

The base models get a semi-digital console, while the top-spec variants get a round 4-inch TFT display

 

The lower variant features a semi-digital console with the Tripper pod as an optional extra, while the top-spec variants come with a similar four-inch circular TFT display as the Himalayan that has smartphone connectivity, Google Maps and media controls, apart from access to the motorcycle settings. The motorcycle gets ride-by-wire and there are two ride modes, Eco and Performance, which can be switched on the fly. 

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Cycle Parts

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched carandbike edited 7

The Guerrilla 450 gets 17-inch alloys shod with road-going tyres

 

The Guerrilla 450 rides on 17-inch alloys at both ends shod with road-focused tyres. For the suspension setup, you get a telescopic fork unit instead of USDs as offered on the Himalayan, meanwhile, the rear is the same featuring a link-type monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends (310 mm-front and 270 mm-rear). The motorcycle has a seat height of 780 mm and a kerb weight of 185 kg.

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Powertrain

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 10

The Guerrilla 450 is powered by the same 452 cc engine as the Himalayan

 

The Guerrilla 450 is equipped with a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is coupled to the same 6-speed gearbox and is assisted by a slip-and-assist clutch.

 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Rivals

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Top Five Highlights

Pictured above- Triumph Speed 400 (Top-left), Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 (Bottom-right), Harley-Davidson X440 (Bottom-left) and Hero Mavrick 440(Top-right)

 

On the competition front, the Guerrilla 450 in India rivals the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Harley-Davidson X440 and Hero Mavrick 440.

