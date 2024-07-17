Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai AuraMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceMercedes-Maybach GLSVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesMINI Countryman ENissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGVespa 946 DragonDucati Hypermotard 698 MonoBGauss RUV 350BMW R 1300 GS
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450BMW CE 04 ElectricHonda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh

The Guerrilla 450 has the same chassis and engine as the Himalayan 450, and is available in a total of five colourways.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Guerrilla 450 is offered in three variant lines
  • It uses the same underpinnings from the Himalayan 450
  • Prices range from Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

The covers are off! Say hello to the much-awaited Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, the newest motorcycle from the brand and the first motorcycle to be derived using the Himalayan 450’s platform. Available in three variant lines, prices of the new Guerrilla 450 begin from Rs 2.39 lakh for the base Analogue variants, Rs 2.49 lakh for the Dash variants and Rs 2.54 lakh for the top-spec Flash variants (all prices, ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in a total of five colourways split between the three variant lines – Analogue has Smoke and Playa Black, Dash is available in Playa Black and Gold Dip, and Flash is available in Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue. While the Guerrilla 450 has been officially unveiled in Barcelona, Spain, with bookings commenced, expect it to soon be available at a Royal Enfield showroom in your city.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched carandbike edited 2
Three variant lines for the Guerrilla 450 are Analogue, Dash and Flash.

 

The Guerrilla 450 shares its underpinnings with the second-generation Himalayan 450, from the chassis to the powertrain, the former being tweaked to match its sportier roadster persona. It has the same steel tubular frame with a sharper rake, a much more accessible seat height of 780 mm and a kerb weight of 185 kg.


Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched carandbike edited 3

The Guerrilla 450's wheelbase is 70 mm shorter than that of the second-gen Himalayan.

 

In terms of design, while the Guerrilla 450 does look similar to the Himalayan, it is a proper road-focused roadster motorcycle with subtle changes in design. You get a circular LED headlamp up front flanked by LED turn indicators, a slim and long 11-litre fuel tank and a one-piece seat, both different from the Himalayan. The rest of the body panels including the tail section and the side panels and also the stubby exhaust are identical to the Himalayan.


Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched carandbike edited 5

Engine output remains identical to that of the Himalayan, but Royal Enfield claims to have altered its characteristics for a more engaging experience.

 

The engine is the same Sherpa 450 from the Himalayan used as a stressed member. The motor is a 452 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC unit, with peak outputs rated at 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm, the same as its adventure touring sibling. The engine is coupled to the same 6-speed gearbox and is assisted by a slip-and-assist clutch.


Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched carandbike edited 6

Four-inch colour display is present on the top Flash variants.

 

The throttle is ride-by-wire and there are two riding modes, Eco and Performance, which can be switched on the fly. While you do get dual-channel ABS, traction control has been given a miss on the Guerrilla 450. For instrumentation, while the lower variant features a digi-analogue unit with the Tripper pod as an optional extra, the top-spec variants come with a four-inch circular display that has smartphone connectivity, Google Maps and media controls, apart from access to the motorcycle settings.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In July 2024


Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched carandbike edited 7

Kerb weight is rated at 185 kg.

 

Furthermore, the other department where the Guerrilla 450 is different from the Himalayan 450 are the cycle parts. Instead of a 21-17 spoke wheel setup, the Guerrilla 450 rides on 17-inch alloys at both ends shod with road-focused tyres. For the suspension setup, you get a telescopic fork unit instead of USDs as offered on the Himalayan, meanwhile, the rear is the same featuring a link-type monoshock. On the Guerrilla 450, the suspension travel is set at 140 mm for the front, and 150 mm for the rear. Braking duties are handled by 310 mm and 270 mm disc brakes at both ends.

 

On the competition front, the Guerrilla 450 in India locks horns with the Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Harley-Davidson X440 and Hero Mavrick 440.

# Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched# Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 specifications# Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 price# Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 roadster# motorcycles# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Guerrilla 450 is the second motorcycle to be built on the Himalayan 450’s platform
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Price Expectation
  • Slated to be launched tonight, here’s what you can expect from the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Tonight: What To Expect
  • The Bajaj Freedom 125 was launched on July 5 and is the world’s first CNG-powered production motorcycle
    Why Bajaj Chose Not To Fit A Bigger CNG Tank On The Freedom 125
  • Gets three riding modes along with TVS SmartXonnect and exclusive Matte Black livery with carbon fibre inspired graphics
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Lakh
  • To commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of founder Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Hero MotoCorp will produce 100 units of ‘The Centennial’ motorcycle.
    Hero Karizma XMR-Based ‘The Centennial’ To Be Auctioned On Invite-Only Basis

Latest News

  • The Guerrilla 450 has the same chassis and engine as the Himalayan 450, and is available in a total of five colourways.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh
  • The new BMW CE 04, which will be launched on July 24, is expected to become the most expensive electric scooter in India yet.
    All-New BMW CE 04 Bookings Open; India Launch On July 24
  • Not to be confused with the current-generation A5 range, the all-new model is a replacement to the A4 sedan with Audi changing its nomenclature system.
    New Audi A5 Revealed: A4 Successor Debuts With New Mild Hybrid Tech
  • The Guerrilla 450 is the second motorcycle to be built on the Himalayan 450’s platform
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Price Expectation
  • Following in the footsteps of Tata Motors, Hyundai has also deployed a dual CNG cylinder setup in its entry-level SUV to make it more space-efficient.
    Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Launched With Dual-Cylinder Option; Priced From Rs 8.50 Lakh
  • The CLE will add another drop-top cabriolet to Mercedes’ range while the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be the first model of the second-gen GLC Coupe to arrive in India.
    Mercedes-Benz CLE, AMG GLC 43 Coupe India Launch On August 8
  • Slated to be launched tonight, here’s what you can expect from the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Tonight: What To Expect
  • The Dacia SUV scored well for occupant protection but stopped points in road user protection and safety systems.
    Euro NCAP: New Renault Duster Hybrid Secures Three-Star Safety Rating
  • Skoda’s first sub-compact SUV is slated to debut in 2025 and will share its underpinnings with the Kushaq and Slavia.
    New Skoda Sub-Compact SUV Teaser Previews Rear Design
  • The motorcycle is expected to feature an array of updates including those made to the engine and chassis
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 On The Cards; Expected To Debut Later This Year

Research More on Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Expected Price : ₹ 2.4 - 2.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jul 17, 2024

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At Rs 2.39 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved