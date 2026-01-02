Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched In India At Rs. 84.99 Lakh

Ducati has launched its new Panigale V4 R in India, the brand’s flagship track-focussed superbike that is the road-legal version of Ducati’s World Superbike Championship (WSBK) contender. According to Ducati, the new Panigale V4 R incorporates unique features derived directly from the world of racing, many of which have never been featured on a road legal motorcycle. Priced at Rs. 84.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Panigale V4 R is the most powerful and the most expensive Ducati to be sold in India.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Review

At the heart of the new Panigale V4 R is the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine which can reach a maximum engine speed of 16,500 rpm in sixth gear. It delivers maximum power of 215 bhp (218 hp) at 15,500 rpm, thanks to new, lighter pistons and a crankshaft with increased inertia, derived from Ducati’s MotoGP development. Peak torque of 114.5 Nm is delivered at 12,000 rpm. With a wet weight of 186.5 kg without fuel, the Panigale V4 R is a seriously powerful machine which has more power and torque across the range than the previous 2023 Panigale V4 R.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Review

With a racing exhaust, Ducati says the new Panigale V4 R is capable of putting out 232 bhp, which can be further increased to 236 bhp with the use of Ducati Corse Performance oil. With a racing exhaust, the Panigale V4 R can exceed a top speed of 330 kmph, speeds which only MotoGP bikes are capable of!

Also Read: 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R Likely To Be Announced

The Panigale V4 R is equipped with the Ducati Racing Gearbox which positions neutral below first gear, eliminating the chance of accidentally engaging neutral during aggressive braking and corner entry. The electronics package has evolved with a new version of Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) algorithm, new Race Brake Control which allows for greater use of the rear brake during corner entry, enabling the rider to brake later and harder. A dedicated “Grip Meter” on the 6.9-inch TFT display graphically shows estimated available grip, making lean angles safer and easier to maintain.

Also Read: 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched In India

The Panigale V4 R also introduces new Corner Sidepods, an innovation from MotoGP which generate a “ground effect” at high lean angles, increasing tyre grip for higher cornering speeds. New larger winglets are said to increase downforce by 25 per cent compared to the previous model, enhancing precision and stability at high speeds.

The new Panigale V4 R is produced in numbered series, with the model’s name and number proudly displayed on the steering plate, underscoring its exclusivity. The first Panigale V4 R has already been delivered to a Ducati customer in Chennai.