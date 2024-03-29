Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Most Powerful Motorcycles You Can Buy In India

Are you a speed enthusiast, have deep pockets and a two-wheeler nut, all at the same time? Well, then here is a list of most powerful motorcycles that you can buy in India today.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Here is a list of the most powerful bikes you can buy in India
  • All these bikes are supremely expensive and can do in excess of 300 kmph
  • Kawasaki has two motorcycles in this list

There are really a handful of people who can afford the need for speed on two wheels. The motorcycles that we have listed below are some of the most powerful and tech-laden motorcycles that you can buy in India. And of course, these motorcycles cost a bomb too. So, if you are a speed freak, two-wheeler aficionado and have really deep pockets, then you already have one of these motorcycles in your garage. If not, this shortlist will help you find your next performance machine. 

 

BMW M 1000 RR 

If the BMW S 1000 RR is too tame for your taste, then fret not! BMW Motorrad has launched the absolutely bonkers M 1000 RR and the M 1000 RR Competition in India just for you! Based on the ‘standard’ 2023 S 1000 RR, if it could be called that, the M 1000 RR gets a bunch of upgrades and racing spec mods to offer even more performance. The BMW M 1000 RR is priced at Rs. 49 lakh while the M 1000 RR Competition is priced at Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The peak output from the 999 cc engine remains unchanged from the previous M RR at 209.1 bhp at 14,500 rpm & 113 Nm torque at 11,000 rpm. But the top speed has increased from 306 kmph to 314 kmph, all thanks to the revamped aero profile. And the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in less than 3.1 seconds. 

 

Also Read: BMW M 1000 RR / M 1000 RR Competition Launched In India

 

BMW S 1000 RR

On the S 1000 RR, the 999 cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine makes 206.5 bhp at 13,750 rpm, getting a bump of 3 bhp over the outgoing model. Peak torque remains the same at 113 Nm, coming in at 11,000 rpm. The engine speed range on the new S 1000 RR is now broader than before, with maximum engine speed being 14,600 rpm. All of this results in a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.2 seconds. Prices for the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR start at Rs. 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: 2023 BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India

 

Ducati Panigale V4 R

Up next is the Ducati Panigale V4 R. It is the most powerful Ducati in India and has a crazy asking price of Rs. 69.9 lakh. The 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine in track setup with a full-system Akrapovic racing exhaust and dedicated Shell oil allows the motor to pump out a maximum power output of 237 bhp at 15,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 118 Nm at 12,250 rpm. Needless to say, that the bike has a top speed in excess of 300 kmph. Also, it gets technology, which was earlier only seen on MotoGP and WSBK race bikes. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched In India

 

Kawasaki Ninja H2R (Track only)

And now, the only non road-legal motorcycle on the list, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R makes an appearance. Prices start at Rs. 79.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and like we said, it is so powerful that Kawasaki says you better ride it on a racetrack. Armed with the best technology that motorcycles can offer, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, gets a supercharged 998 cc in-line four engine that makes maximum power in excess of 320 bhp, with ram air technology, at 14,000 rpm. The peak torque output is around 165 Nm at 12,500 rom, which is more than that of entry level cars. It also happens to be the most expensive motorcycle on this list. 

 

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki really does make some mean motorcycles. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is another litre-class superbike that breaks the 200 bhp barrier. Laden with race-spec technology, the ZX-10R gets a 998 cc inline-four engine that makes a maximum of 210 bhp at 13,200 rpm along with peak torque of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. Prices for the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R start at Rs. 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom). With its pricing, it is one of the most affordable litre-class sportbikes in India and there is no compromise on styling and performance either.  

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally

 

Suzuki Hayabusa

ldu7l0k4

Lastly, we have the venerable, iconic, Suzuki Hayabusa on the list. Now in its third generation, the ‘Busa, as it is fondly called, is a versatile machine. Along with being supremely powerful and sporty, it is also a capable sport touring motorcycle. It is priced at Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder engine makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a solid 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. If you study the numbers, the full torque of 150 Nm comes in at a rather low 7,000 rpm, compared to other motorcycles in the list. This means that it has more usable power and torque and of course, it pulls like a freight train. There was a time when the ‘Busa was the most powerful bike in the world, but now, it is the only motorcycle which makes less than 200 bhp in this list. 

 

Also Read: Third-Gen Suzuki Hayabusa Review

# BMW S 1000 RR# BMW M 1000 RR# Ducati Panigale V4 R# Best Superbikes You Can Buy In India# Superbikes in India# Kawasaki NInja H2R# Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati Panigale V4
8.7

Ducati Panigale V4

Starts at ₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Panigale V4 Specifications
View Panigale V4 Features

Popular Ducati Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production
TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
BMW M 1000 RR India Launch: Top 5 Highlights
BMW M 1000 RR India Launch: Top 5 Highlights
BMW Motorrad Finds Another Use For Winglets
BMW Motorrad Finds Another Use For Winglets
2023 BMW M 1000 RR And M 1000 RR Competition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 49 Lakh
2023 BMW M 1000 RR And M 1000 RR Competition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 49 Lakh
Upcoming Bikes In July 2023
Upcoming Bikes In July 2023
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 20.30 Lakh
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 20.30 Lakh
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved