Most Powerful Motorcycles You Can Buy In India

There are really a handful of people who can afford the need for speed on two wheels. The motorcycles that we have listed below are some of the most powerful and tech-laden motorcycles that you can buy in India. And of course, these motorcycles cost a bomb too. So, if you are a speed freak, two-wheeler aficionado and have really deep pockets, then you already have one of these motorcycles in your garage. If not, this shortlist will help you find your next performance machine.

BMW M 1000 RR

If the BMW S 1000 RR is too tame for your taste, then fret not! BMW Motorrad has launched the absolutely bonkers M 1000 RR and the M 1000 RR Competition in India just for you! Based on the ‘standard’ 2023 S 1000 RR, if it could be called that, the M 1000 RR gets a bunch of upgrades and racing spec mods to offer even more performance. The BMW M 1000 RR is priced at Rs. 49 lakh while the M 1000 RR Competition is priced at Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The peak output from the 999 cc engine remains unchanged from the previous M RR at 209.1 bhp at 14,500 rpm & 113 Nm torque at 11,000 rpm. But the top speed has increased from 306 kmph to 314 kmph, all thanks to the revamped aero profile. And the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in less than 3.1 seconds.

Also Read: BMW M 1000 RR / M 1000 RR Competition Launched In India

BMW S 1000 RR

On the S 1000 RR, the 999 cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine makes 206.5 bhp at 13,750 rpm, getting a bump of 3 bhp over the outgoing model. Peak torque remains the same at 113 Nm, coming in at 11,000 rpm. The engine speed range on the new S 1000 RR is now broader than before, with maximum engine speed being 14,600 rpm. All of this results in a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.2 seconds. Prices for the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR start at Rs. 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2023 BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India

Ducati Panigale V4 R

Up next is the Ducati Panigale V4 R. It is the most powerful Ducati in India and has a crazy asking price of Rs. 69.9 lakh. The 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine in track setup with a full-system Akrapovic racing exhaust and dedicated Shell oil allows the motor to pump out a maximum power output of 237 bhp at 15,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 118 Nm at 12,250 rpm. Needless to say, that the bike has a top speed in excess of 300 kmph. Also, it gets technology, which was earlier only seen on MotoGP and WSBK race bikes.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched In India

Kawasaki Ninja H2R (Track only)

And now, the only non road-legal motorcycle on the list, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R makes an appearance. Prices start at Rs. 79.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and like we said, it is so powerful that Kawasaki says you better ride it on a racetrack. Armed with the best technology that motorcycles can offer, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, gets a supercharged 998 cc in-line four engine that makes maximum power in excess of 320 bhp, with ram air technology, at 14,000 rpm. The peak torque output is around 165 Nm at 12,500 rom, which is more than that of entry level cars. It also happens to be the most expensive motorcycle on this list.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki really does make some mean motorcycles. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is another litre-class superbike that breaks the 200 bhp barrier. Laden with race-spec technology, the ZX-10R gets a 998 cc inline-four engine that makes a maximum of 210 bhp at 13,200 rpm along with peak torque of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. Prices for the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R start at Rs. 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom). With its pricing, it is one of the most affordable litre-class sportbikes in India and there is no compromise on styling and performance either.

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally

Suzuki Hayabusa

Lastly, we have the venerable, iconic, Suzuki Hayabusa on the list. Now in its third generation, the ‘Busa, as it is fondly called, is a versatile machine. Along with being supremely powerful and sporty, it is also a capable sport touring motorcycle. It is priced at Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder engine makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a solid 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. If you study the numbers, the full torque of 150 Nm comes in at a rather low 7,000 rpm, compared to other motorcycles in the list. This means that it has more usable power and torque and of course, it pulls like a freight train. There was a time when the ‘Busa was the most powerful bike in the world, but now, it is the only motorcycle which makes less than 200 bhp in this list.