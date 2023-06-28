2023 BMW M 1000 RR And M 1000 RR Competition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 49 Lakh

If the BMW S 1000 RR is too tame for your taste, then fret not! BMW Motorrad has launched the absolutely bonkers M 1000 RR and the M 1000 RR Competition in India just for you! Based on the ‘standard’ 2023 S 1000 RR, if it could be called that, the M 1000 RR gets a bunch of upgrades and racing spec mods to offer even more performance. The BMW M 1000 RR is priced at Rs. 49 lakh while the M 1000 RR Competition is priced at Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for both motorcycles are now open and deliveries will begin in November 2023.

The peak output from the 999 cc engine remains unchanged from the previous M RR at 209.1 bhp at 14,500 rpm & 113 Nm torque at 11,000 rpm. But the top speed has increased from 306 kmph to 314 kmph, all thanks to the revamped aero profile. And the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in less than 3.1 seconds.

BMW M has also completely revised the M winglets, which now produce more downforce. The chassis of the new M 1000 RR also relies on the aluminium bridge frame as its centrepiece, supplemented by an upside-down fork and central suspension strut with Full Floater Pro kinematics.

BMW M says that the central point in optimising the entire aerodynamics was the area of the front wheel. The superbike now also features carbon fibre brake cooling ducts which are integrated into the new front mudguard and are optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake calipers. And who could miss that big air intake right between the split LED headlamps.

Apart from the carbon fibre body work, the M 1000 RR also gets carbon fibre wheels. But with few people concerned over the longevity of the same, BMW M offers forged wheels as an option. Those will obviously be heavier than carbon fibre wheels, hence are not standard. The new BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster that gets a start-up animation with M logo and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. Other features include electronic cruise control, USB charging socket and a lightweight M battery.

The M 1000 RR gets 5 riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1-3. Needless to say, the bike also gets a plethora of electronic rider assist systems such as dynamic traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, ABS and ABS Pro. With track riding being the focus, the bike also gets launch control and pit-lane limiter.

The M Competition package includes the M milled parts, the M Carbon package as well as a natural-coloured anodised swingarm which is 220 grams lighter. The M Competition also gets DLC-coated M Endurance chain. Components of the M milled parts package are brake and clutch levers milled from high-strength aluminium and anodised, as well as a new, weight-optimised rider footrest system reduced to the essential functions and a brake lever guard. Aero wheel covers offer reduced air resistance, especially at speeds exceeding 250 kmph. But they are reserved only for the M 1000 RR Competition.

In terms of rivals, the M 1000 RR goes up against the recently launched Ducati Panigale V4R, which is priced at Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).