New Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched! Most Powerful Ducati In India

Living up to the promise of offering the entire spectrum of Ducati motorcycles, the Indian arm of the Italian brand has announced the launch of the new Panigale V4 R in India. It is the most powerful and also the most expensive Ducati to be sold in the country, carrying a hefty sticker price of Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The first consignment of five motorcycles has already arrived but all the bikes have already been sold, with deliveries to commence immediately.



MotoGP-inspired livery with carbon fibre winglets and the number “1” are some of the Panigale V4 R design highlights

The new Panigale V4 R comes draped in MotoGP-inspired livery with carbon fibre winglets and the number “1” at the front and on either side signifying Ducati’s current status as a champion in MotoGP and WSBK championships. Imported as CBUs, the Panigale V4 R is the closest a production motorcycle can be to Ducati’s race-spec bikes. In terms of tech, the V4 R features ‘gun drilled’ titanium connecting rods and pistons with DLC surface treatment, technical solutions that were previously reserved only for MotoGP and WorldSBK.

The 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine in the new Panigale V4 R in track setup with a full-system Akrapovic racing exhaust and dedicated Shell oil allows the motor to pump out a maximum power output of 237 bhp at 15,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 118 Nm at 12,250 rpm. Such high power figures have been possible due to the adoption of sophisticated technical solutions derived from the world of racing competition, says Ducati.



The V4 R features ‘gun drilled’ titanium connecting rods and pistons with DLC surface treatment

On the tech front, the Panigale V4 R now gets race-oriented electronics. The four riding modes have been revised, while all the other rider aids like cornering ABS, traction control, engine braking control, slide and wheelie control, and launch control have been refined further for the ultimate experience. The new “TracK Evo” display on the dashboard, provides dedicated information about the engine maps with calibration dedicated to each single gear.

For cycle parts, the Panigale V4 R comes with a top-spec Öhlins NPX25/30 pressurised fork, increasing its travel by 5 mm compared to the previous "R", and an Öhlins TTX36 shock absorber at the back with standard adjustment of the swingarm pivot to the +1 position, increasing the rear height by 20 mm. This allows for a higher centre of gravity that helps in greater nimbleness in corner entry and changes of direction.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “The Panigale V4 R is the closest production motorcycle to a competition race bike ever. It’s the only Ducati that adopts technology and learnings from Ducati’s success in the MotoGP and WorldSBK Championship. The first lot of 5 bikes reached India and got sold out in no time which is a testament to Ducati’s legacy when it comes to superbikes. Today, the tickets for the first-ever MotoGP race in India went live and it’s the perfect day to launch this special Panigale V4R edition!”