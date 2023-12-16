2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 16, 2023
- The 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test gets black, grey and neon yellow colours.
- Power comes from the 998 cc inline four motor with 214 bhp.
- Only 25 units of the 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition will be built.
Kawasaki has unveiled the new 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition globally. The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition comes with a new black livery and has been developed by the World Superbike Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT). Given the massive success of the Ninja ZX-10RR, the new Winter Test livery celebrates the iconic motorcycle with only 25 units to be made globally.
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition takes inspiration from the 2024 WSBK KRT Ninja Winter Test bike. The motorcycle gets a black, sleek grey paint scheme with neon yellow body graphics. The side fairing features the snowflake logo, further adding a different look to the motorcycle. The special edition Ninja ZX-10RR gets a numbered plate on the tank protector that denotes each of the 25 units made, highlighting its exclusivity.
Also Read: Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year
The litre-class track machine also gets an Akrapovic exhaust system to enhance its performance and improve aerodynamics. Owners of these extremely exclusive 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR will also get two-person VIP access to any WSBK round of their choosing. This includes access to the paddock and KRT hospitality. Kawasaki will also give them a guided tour of the KRT Box and a meet-up with the racers - Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani.
Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
Power on the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition comes from the 998 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 214 bhp. The bike comes with an Ohlins steering damper, cruise control, a full-colour TFT instrument console, a quick shifter, traction control and cornering management functions. Given its exclusive availability, expect the bike to make it only to select markets worldwide. India could get a handful of units, should buyers be lining up for one. Do remember, the Ninja ZX-10R with the Winter Test livery was previously available in India.
