Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year

The standard W175 is now priced from Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) positioning it under the W175 Street.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 11, 2023

Highlights

  • W175 now priced from Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets 2 new colours for 2024 model year
  • Gets no mechanical changes

Aside from launching the new Kawasaki W175 Street at India Bike Week 2023, Kawasaki India has also updated the standard W175 for the Indian market. The model sees a notable revision in pricing and will be available in new colours for the 2024 model year. The price revision now makes the W175 up to Rs 25,000 more affordable than before with the existing colour schemes of Ebony and Candy Persimmon Red now priced at Rs 1.22 lakh and Rs 1.24 lakh respectively – down from Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 1.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also read: 2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
 

For the 2024 model year, the W175 gets the addition of two new metallic paint finishes – Graphite Grey and Ocean Blue. The former is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) while the latter costs Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom). These new prices mean that the W175 is now positioned below the W175 Street with the Ocean Blue variant costing about Rs 4,000 less than the W175 Street.

 

Also read: Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
 

The W175 gets two new colours for 2024 - Metallic Graphite Grey and Metallic Ocean Blue (picture).

 

Mechanically, Kawasaki looks to have made no changes to the W175 with the familiar air-cooled 177cc, single-cylinder mill carried forward. The unit continues to develop 12.9 bhp and 13.2 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

 

Also read: Kawasaki W175 Review – A Blast From The Past
 

As previously reported, the W175 does get some differences over the new W175 Street such as a taller seat height, marginally more ground clearance and spoke wheels. It also gets a larger 270 mm front disc brake.

