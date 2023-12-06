Login

Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000

Kawasaki is offering discount vouchers on the Vulcan S, Ninja 400, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 in its lineup with benefits going up to Rs. 60,000
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 6, 2023

  • Offers are available till December 31, 2023 on limited stocks
  • The Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets a discount voucher of Rs. 35,000
  • Discounts of up to Rs 60,000 is offered for the Vulcan S

Kawasaki India has announced end-of-the-year discounts across its motorcycle range. The Japanese motorcycle maker is offering a maximum discount of up to Rs 60,000 and the offers are available till December 31, 2023, and on limited stocks. Here’s a look at the offers on each of the brand’s motorcycles. 

The Vulcan S is offered with a discount of Rs 60,000

 

Kawasaki is offering a maximum discount of Rs 60,000 on the Vulcan S middleweight cruiser, while the Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets a discount voucher worth Rs 35,000. Up next, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a discount worth Rs 30,000, while the Versys 650 adventure tourer gets a discount of Rs 20,000. All offer vouchers are valid till the end of the month. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
 

The discounts are available on the MY2023 motorcycles in Kawasaki’s lineup and aim to clear out the existing stock before the new calendar year. Other premium motorcycle manufacturers, including Harley-Davidson and Triumph, are offering discounts on existing stock. You can check out the offers with your nearest dealership, which will be able to give you a clearer final price on these motorcycles. 

 

The Versys 650 is offered with discounts up to Rs 20,000


Year-end discounts can be a great way to get your hands on a new machine at a marginally lower asking price. This is all the more true when there aren’t any significant upgrades on the motorcycles for the new model year. However, do remember that buying a year-end model can also erode some of the after-sale value if you plan to sell the bike too early in the ownership cycle. Nevertheless, the discounts can be utilised to get your hands on some good riding gear instead. 


Also Read: Kawasaki Likely To Launch Updated W175 At India Bike Week 2023

 

While Kawasaki is rolling out offers on its existing range, the manufacturer is gearing up to bring a host of new models this weekend. The company is likely to launch the updated W175, W800, and the new Ninja ZX-6R at the 2023 India Bike Week (IBW 2023) motorcycling festival. Rumours also suggest that Kawasaki could unveil the Eliminator in India after introducing it in international markets earlier this year. More details on the new Kawasaki range will be available on December 8-9, 2023. 

