Kawasaki Likely To Launch Updated W175 At India Bike Week 2023

India Kawasaki is getting ready to have a few high-octane launches at the 2023 India Bike Week in Goa. We already reported that the manufacturer is likely to launch the Eliminator 450 cruiser motorcycle and now it is reported that India Kawasaki could launch the updated W175 modern classic motorcycle at IBW 2023.

The teaser image on social media has a reference to 1965, which is when the W series of Kawasaki motorcycle rolled off the assembly line for the first time. The W175 is likely to get alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and vibrant colour schemes, which could add a hint of modernity and freshness to the motorcycle that looks a little too old-school. Mechanically, it is expected to stay the same as before.

Mechanically, the motorcycle is likely to stay the same, with a 177 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 13 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is locally assembled, and it weighs a light 135 kg.

Presently, the Kawasaki W175 is priced from Rs. 1.47 lakh to Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the prices of the updated model to increase by Rs. 15,000 – Rs. 20,000.