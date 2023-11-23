Login

Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition

Limited to just 40 units, this special edition version of the motorcycle will currently only be sold in the UK market
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 23, 2023

  • Available in three colour options.
  • Equipped with Kawasaki’s Performance Edition package with an Akrapovic muffler, windshield, pillion seat cover, and more.
  • Priced at £26,599 (Rs. 27.7 Lakh).

At the 2023 Motorcycle Live show, Kawasaki unveiled a limited-edition Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, celebrating the brand's 40th anniversary.  The motorcycle manufacturer will only make 40 units, with each example sporting distinctive anniversary plates embedded into the top yokes that display the unique label "1 of only 40" along with the anniversary logo. Priced at £26,599 (Rs. 27.7 lakh approx) the ZX-10RR Anniversary Edition is available for order and is presently limited to the UK market.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India

This version of the bike is available in 3 colours- Ebony/Metallic Eventide and two triple-tone colour schemes- Lime Green with Pearly Alpine White and Sunbeam Red, and Lime Green with Pearly Alpine White and Blue 36. What makes this anniversary edition more special are exclusive offerings such as Pankl high-performance parts and 7-spoke multi-directional aluminium Marchesini forged wheels. It also gets Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres, electronic cruise control, Brembo brake system, smartphone connectivity and much more. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid Motorcycle Unveiled

The motorcycle is also equipped with a Performance Edition package that includes an Akrapovic muffler, a pillion seat cover, a smoked windshield, and a tank pad. Additionally, the company says that the potential buyers will receive a paddock stand, a specialised bike cover, and an exclusive Ninja 40th anniversary keyring.

The bike continues to feature a 998 cc liquid-cooled, inline 4 engine which generates 197.2 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1450 mm, ground clearance of 135 mm and a curb weight of 207 kg. The fuel capacity of the bike is 17 litres with an average of 6.1L/100km. 

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Kawasaki# Kawasaki Ninja# Ninja ZX-10RR# Kawasaki Ninja Anniversary Edition
