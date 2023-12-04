Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023

Yes! India Kawasaki is likely to showcase the Kawasaki Eliminator 450 at the 2023 India Bike Week. The company has already teased the new motorcycle on its social media handles and from the image, it does look like the motorcycle will be a cruiser, with a tall handlebar, low-slung seat and the overall frame under the cover.

The Eliminator 450 is already on sale in various other markets across the world and it gets a 451 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and makes around 44 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Other features on the motorcycle include dual-channel ABS, smartphone connectivity, circular digital instrument console, slipper and assist clutch and Kawasaki’s ergo-fit tech, which enables riders to adjust the seat height and the placement of the footpegs according to their comfort.

Getting a typical cruiser silhouette, the Kawasaki Eliminator 450 seems to be inspired by the Vulcan 650 in terms of design. The body work is minimal, and the motorcycle gets angular panels to keep that classic look interesting.

The cruiser will be suspended on 41 mm telescopic fork with 119 mm of travel and twin shock absorbers at the rear, with 79 mm of travel. It will ride on an 18-inch wheel up front and a 16-inch wheel at the rear. The bike is built around a new steel trellis frame and weighs 176 kg (kerb weight). It has a ground clearance of 150 mm. Of course, the technical specifications could be changed, once the bike is launched in India.

The Eliminator 450 will be positioned below the Vulcan 650 and is likely to be priced at around Rs. 4.5 to Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will go up against the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and the soon-to-be launched Shotgun 650, which was showcased at Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023.