Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Updated With New Colours, More Features
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 18, 2024
Highlights
- Updated Eliminator 400 offered in new colours, gets more features
- Powered by a 398 cc, parallel twin engine
- Will go on sale in global markets from March
Kawasaki has unveiled the 2024 Eliminator 400 in Japan ahead of the motorcycle going on sale in international markets. The model year update brings with it new colour options, a revised variant lineup, and some additional features.
The 2024 Eliminator retains its classic cruiser aesthetics, but Kawasaki has introduced three variants: standard, SE, and the Plaza Edition. The base model comes exclusively in black, while the Plaza edition offers Pearl Sand Khaki and Pearl Storm Grey options. The SE variant adds dual-tone colour choices of Metallic Flat Spark Black with Metallic Matte Dark Green or Phantom Blue with Ebony. The SE is also the only variant to get a revised headlamp cowl design.
The Eliminator 400 SE gets dual-tone colour options and a revised headlamp cowl.
Coming to the features, the Eliminator 400 SE and Plaza get some additional kit such as USB mobile charging ports and a new GPS-compatible dual-camera setup - one at the front and one at the rear.
The 2024 Eliminator 400 is powered by a 398 cc parallel-twin engine pushing out 48 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 8,000rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch. Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear replete with ABS. The bike rolls on an 18-inch front and a 16-inch rear alloy wheel.
The 2024 Eliminator 400 will go on sale in its home market of Japan in March with launches in other global markets to follow.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19628 second ago
Dedicated to the clothing and lifestyle brand Supreme, this Streetfighter V4 S Supreme is the newest special edition variant
-8370 second ago
The M16 is the second motorcycle to be launched in India by the EV manufacturer.
26 minutes ago
SIAM said that by overall volume Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest vehicle sales, followed by Maharashtra.
1 hour ago
The R2 will be a smaller, more affordable electric SUV from the EV brand and will take on the Tesla Model Y
2 hours ago
JBM has expanded its electric bus fleet in New Delhi to 500 units following the induction of 300 new Ecolife buses to the Delhi public transport fleet.
4 hours ago
Limited to 300 units, the G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition gets a unique exterior paint finish and features 0.25-carat diamonds inside the cabin.
19 hours ago
The motorcycle was previously offered on sale in India back in 2017, before being discontinued
19 hours ago
Kawasaki has updated the Z650RS for 2024, and it now comes with a traction control system.
22 hours ago
The brand has updated its NS offerings for 2024 to keep pace with competitors in their respective segments.
1 day ago
The official merchandise from the brand comprises of T-shirts, jackets, and caps.
1 month ago
The Kawasaki Eliminator, with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400, was first unveiled globally in June 2023.
1 month ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator was first showcased globally in June 2023, and now it has made it to our shores.
2 months ago
India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.
8 months ago
The Eliminator nametag is making a return for the first time since 2007
11 months ago
The motorcycle features the same parallel twin engine as the Ninja 400 and is a modern-day cruiser.