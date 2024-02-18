Login

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Updated With New Colours, More Features

The 2024 Eliminator 400 brings with it new colours, mild tweaks to the design and some additional features.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Eliminator 400 offered in new colours, gets more features
  • Powered by a 398 cc, parallel twin engine
  • Will go on sale in global markets from March

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2024 Eliminator 400 in Japan ahead of the motorcycle going on sale in international markets. The model year update brings with it new colour options, a revised variant lineup, and some additional features.

 

The 2024 Eliminator retains its classic cruiser aesthetics, but Kawasaki has introduced three variants: standard, SE, and the Plaza Edition. The base model comes exclusively in black, while the Plaza edition offers Pearl Sand Khaki and Pearl Storm Grey options. The SE variant adds dual-tone colour choices of Metallic Flat Spark Black with Metallic Matte Dark Green or Phantom Blue with Ebony. The SE is also the only variant to get a revised headlamp cowl design.

The Eliminator 400 SE gets dual-tone colour options and a revised headlamp cowl.

 

Coming to the features, the Eliminator 400 SE and Plaza get some additional kit such as USB mobile charging ports and a new GPS-compatible dual-camera setup - one at the front and one at the rear.


The 2024 Eliminator 400 is powered by a 398 cc parallel-twin engine pushing out 48 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 8,000rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch. Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear replete with ABS. The bike rolls on an 18-inch front and a 16-inch rear alloy wheel.

The 2024 Eliminator 400 will go on sale in its home market of Japan in March with launches in other global markets to follow.

# Kawasaki Eliminator# Kawasaki Eliminator 400# 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator# 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 400# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19628 second ago

Dedicated to the clothing and lifestyle brand Supreme, this Streetfighter V4 S Supreme is the newest special edition variant

mXmoto M16 Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs
mXmoto M16 Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8370 second ago

The M16 is the second motorcycle to be launched in India by the EV manufacturer.

Maharashtra Sees Highest PV Sales In Q3 FY2024; UP Leads In Two-Wheeler & Overall Sales
Maharashtra Sees Highest PV Sales In Q3 FY2024; UP Leads In Two-Wheeler & Overall Sales
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

26 minutes ago

SIAM said that by overall volume Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest vehicle sales, followed by Maharashtra.

Rivian Teases Upcoming R2 Electric SUV Ahead Of March 7 Debut
Rivian Teases Upcoming R2 Electric SUV Ahead Of March 7 Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The R2 will be a smaller, more affordable electric SUV from the EV brand and will take on the Tesla Model Y

JBM Supplies 300 Ecolife Electric Buses To New Delhi
JBM Supplies 300 Ecolife Electric Buses To New Delhi
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

JBM has expanded its electric bus fleet in New Delhi to 500 units following the induction of 300 new Ecolife buses to the Delhi public transport fleet.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition Revealed
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Limited to 300 units, the G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition gets a unique exterior paint finish and features 0.25-carat diamonds inside the cabin.

Kawasaki Versys X-300 Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki Versys X-300 Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The motorcycle was previously offered on sale in India back in 2017, before being discontinued

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Kawasaki has updated the Z650RS for 2024, and it now comes with a traction control system.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The brand has updated its NS offerings for 2024 to keep pace with competitors in their respective segments.

Honda Cars India Introduces Official Merchandise Range
Honda Cars India Introduces Official Merchandise Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The official merchandise from the brand comprises of T-shirts, jackets, and caps.

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 Highlights
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Kawasaki Eliminator, with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400, was first unveiled globally in June 2023.

Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator was first showcased globally in June 2023, and now it has made it to our shores.

Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator Globally Revealed
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator Globally Revealed
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

8 months ago

The Eliminator nametag is making a return for the first time since 2007

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Globally Unveiled
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Globally Unveiled
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

11 months ago

The motorcycle features the same parallel twin engine as the Ninja 400 and is a modern-day cruiser.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Updated With New Colours, More Features
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved