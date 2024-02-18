Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Updated With New Colours, More Features

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2024 Eliminator 400 in Japan ahead of the motorcycle going on sale in international markets. The model year update brings with it new colour options, a revised variant lineup, and some additional features.

The 2024 Eliminator retains its classic cruiser aesthetics, but Kawasaki has introduced three variants: standard, SE, and the Plaza Edition. The base model comes exclusively in black, while the Plaza edition offers Pearl Sand Khaki and Pearl Storm Grey options. The SE variant adds dual-tone colour choices of Metallic Flat Spark Black with Metallic Matte Dark Green or Phantom Blue with Ebony. The SE is also the only variant to get a revised headlamp cowl design.

Coming to the features, the Eliminator 400 SE and Plaza get some additional kit such as USB mobile charging ports and a new GPS-compatible dual-camera setup - one at the front and one at the rear.



The 2024 Eliminator 400 is powered by a 398 cc parallel-twin engine pushing out 48 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 8,000rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch. Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear replete with ABS. The bike rolls on an 18-inch front and a 16-inch rear alloy wheel.

The 2024 Eliminator 400 will go on sale in its home market of Japan in March with launches in other global markets to follow.