2024 Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 Highlights

The Kawasaki Eliminator, with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400, was first unveiled globally in June 2023.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on January 4, 2024

Story
  • The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator is priced at Rs 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It is available in a single Metallic Flat Spark Black colour option
  • Bookings open, deliveries to commence in the second half of January 2024

Just 3 days into the new year, India Kawasaki has launched its second model, the Eliminator. The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator, showcased globally in June 2023, marks a return with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400. Available in a single colour option, Metallic Flat Spark Black, the urban cruiser has been launched with a price tag of Rs 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, the Eliminator goes up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and the Harley-Davidson X440 in terms of displacement.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh

 

Here are the top five highlights of Kawasaki’s latest offering in the cruiser segment.

 

Kawasaki Eliminator: Design

 

 

The Eliminator's design is that of a classic cruiser. However, there are many similarities to the Vulcan 650 as well. It gets a neo-retro design that incorporates elements such as the round LED headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a megaphone exhaust. The cruiser prioritises rider comfort with a wide one-piece handlebar, a neutral footpeg position, and a low seat height of 735 mm, making it convenient to manoeuvre for short riders as well.

 

Kawasaki Eliminator: Features

 

 

In terms of features, it gets an all-LED treatment for headlights and taillights, an LCD instrument cluster that displays a digital speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temperature, maintenance reminder, gear position indicator, clock, odometer, two trip metres, range, and Bluetooth connectivity through the Rideology app for calls and notifications. Safety features include dual-channel ABS, smartphone connectivity, slip-and-assist clutch, and Kawasaki’s ergo-fit technology, allowing riders to customise seat height and footpeg placement.

 

Kawasaki Eliminator: Engine

 

 

In terms of its powertrain, the Eliminator houses a powertrain derived from the Z400, a 399 cc parallel-twin unit modified to achieve a 451 cc displacement by increasing the stroke length by 6.8mm. This motor produces 44 bhp at 9000 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed transmission and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

 

Kawasaki Eliminator: Cycle Parts



The Eliminator’s cycle parts include a trellis frame suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks. Braking duties are managed by a 310-mm semi-floating disc at the front and a 220-mm disc at the rear. Keeping with the habitual long and low design, the Eliminator comes with 18-inch front and 16-inch rear 10-spoke alloy wheels. The tyre profile measures 130/70-18 up front and 150/80-16 at the rear and weighs 176 kg.

 

Kawasaki Eliminator: Booking and Deliveries

 

 

Customers can now book the new Eliminator cruiser at the brand's official outlets by paying a minimum booking amount of Rs. 50,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of January 2024.

