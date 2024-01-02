Kawasaki Eliminator Launched In India At Rs 5.62 Lakh
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on January 2, 2024
- Kawasaki launches the Eliminator urban cruiser in India
- Available in a single colour options
- Deliveries are to commence by mid-January
India Kawasaki has officially launched the much-anticipated Eliminator in the Indian market, unveiling a cruiser that had been teased for sometime now. The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator, initially showcased globally in June 2023, marks a return with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400. Available in a single colour option - Metallic Flat Spark Black, the urban cruiser has been launched carrying a sticker price of Rs 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the motorcycle will start from mid-January 2024.
The cruiser prioritises rider comfort.
In terms of design, the Eliminator adopts a classic cruiser silhouette, drawing design inspiration from the Vulcan 650. Its neo-retro design incorporates elements such as the round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a megaphone exhaust. The cruiser prioritises rider comfort with a wide one-piece handlebar and neutral footpeg position, encouraging a relaxed and upright riding posture.
Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 11.09 Lakh
Built on a new lightweight trellis frame, the Eliminator's silhouette resembles older motorcycle designs.
The circular LCD instrument panel adds a touch of modernity, offering features like a digital speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temperature, maintenance reminder, gear position indicator, clock, odometer, two trip metres, range, and Bluetooth connectivity through the Rideology app for calls and notifications. Safety features include dual-channel ABS, smartphone connectivity, slip-and-assist clutch, and Kawasaki’s ergo-fit technology, allowing riders to customise seat height and footpeg placement.
Also Read: Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan
Available in a single Metallic Flat Spark Black colour option.
Built on a new lightweight trellis frame, the Eliminator's silhouette resembles older motorcycle designs, resulting in a relatively low seat height of 734 mm for better accessibility for shorter riders. The suspension comprises a 41-mm telescopic fork at the front and a twin-shock setup at the rear. Braking duties are managed by a 310-mm semi-floating disc at the front and a 220-mm disc at the rear. Keeping with the habitual long and low design, the Eliminator comes with 18-inch front and 16-inch rear 10-spoke alloy wheels. The tyre profile measures 130/70-18 up front and 150/80-16 at the rear.
In terms of its powertrain, the Eliminator houses a powertrain derived from the Z400, a 399 cc parallel-twin unit modified to achieve a 451 cc displacement by increasing the stroke length by 6.8mm. This motor produces 44 bhp at 9000 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed transmission and an assist-and-slipper clutch.
In the Indian market, the Eliminator competes with rivals such as the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and also the Harley-Davidson X440 in terms of displacement.
The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.
