Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan

The hydrogen bike was part of a presentation showcased by the company as part of the Kawasaki Group Vision 2030 progress report
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 17, 2023

Story
  • The Kawasaki hydrogen bike was showcased during a group presentation
  • Kawasaki is working with other OEMs to develop hydrogen powertrains
  • The Kawasaki hydrogen bike is still some time away from production

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the parent company of Kawasaki Motors, has been bullish about innovations related to alternative fuel technologies in recent times. The Japanese two-wheeler giant introduced its first hybrid motorcycles recently, while the company is already working on electric motorcycles as well. But hydrogen fuel is another area where Kawasaki is experimenting, and has showcased a Hydrogen-powered motorcycle recently in Japan. The hydrogen bike was part of a presentation showcased by the company as part of its Group Vision 2030 progress report. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally
 

As part of the updates for the progress report, Hiroshi Ito, President and CEO - of Kawasaki Motors Company Ltd., revealed more details under HySE, a consortium between Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha to co-develop hydrogen powertrains. Here's when the company revealed the Hydrogen-powered motorcycle to be under development with the image of a big bulky test unit.

President Ito revealed that the hydrogen powertrain is built on the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX, with the prototype carrying different shades of blue. It also gets the HySE logo. Of course, details aren't as elaborately explained as one would hope on the project. However, President Ito revealed that testing would begin shortly. That said, it would be safe to assume that we are quite some time away from seeing a close-to-production version of the hydrogen motorcycle and that it won't come cheap if it makes it to production. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year

 

But R&D would be crucial to the overall development of hydrogen tech for vehicles, which is where HySE steps in. The consortium will field the HySE-X1 four-wheeled hydrogen-powered experimental vehicle in the upcoming Dakar Rally 2024 that will test the waters for the technology. 

