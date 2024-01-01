2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 11.09 Lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the all-new Ninja ZX-6R in India at a price tag of Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally unveiled in June 2023, the motorcycle gets updated styling, mechanical upgrades, and new tech, along with an updated version of the 636 cc inline-four engine. The new ZX-6R is available in only one variant and can be had in two colours- Lime Green and Metallic Graphite Gray.

The new ZX-6R gets new headlamps that give it a sharper appearance

Visually, the new ZX-6R features all-new styling, with the most noticeable change being the new headlamps that give it a sharper appearance. Towards the rear, it gets the signature Ninja series taillamp. In terms of features, the motorcycle gets a new TFT full-colour instrumentation with smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app. Ride modes in the motorcycle include Sport, Rain, Road, and customisable Rider modes.

The motorcycle gets a new TFT full-colour instrumentation with smartphone connectivity

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle gets a 41 mm Showa inverted fork setup along with a bottom-link Uni-Trak monoshock unit at the rear. Both ends are fully adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping. The braking setup for the new bike includes dual semi-floating 310mm discs with 4-piston calipers at the front and a single 220mm petal disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear. The braking setup is mated to the Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System (KIBS) ABS system. Other rider aids on the motorcycle include traction control, slipper clutch and a quick shifter.

Rider aids on the motorcycle include traction control, slipper clutch and a quick shifter

On the powertrain front, the liquid-cooled, inline-four, 636 cc engine in the ZX-6R now gets a whole bunch of mechanical upgrades which include new exhaust headers, new cam profile and a redesigned exhaust system. The updated powertrain churns out 122.3 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque, marginally lower figures than its predecessor. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The Kawasaki ZX-6R’s rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the Honda CBR 650R and Aprilia RS660.