India Bike Week 2023: Motorcycles, Music, Custom Builds And More!

Themed ‘Everyone as One’, the tenth edition of the India Bike Week 2023 concluded on a high note
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 16, 2023

Story
  • India Bike Week completes ten years
  • Multiple new and updated bike launches
  • Six tracks designed for motorcyclists to participate with their own motorcycles

If there is one motorcycling event that everyone looks forward to, it has got to be none other than India Bike Week. And this year marked the 10th anniversary of the annual biking event, powered by Gulf Syntrac, which concluded on a high note. Following the theme, 'Everyone as One', this year’s IBW showcased the rich culture of motorcycling, adventure, and the community. Highlights included the interesting global travel tales, followed by the unveiling of Triumph Bonneville Stealth editions and Tiger 900 Rally Pro, the launch of the Kawasaki W175 Street and Aprilia RS457, and the IBW Bike Build-Off championship which was won by Bulleteer Customs, and Kunwar Customs claiming victory in the Mod Bike Competition.

 

 

IBW has been a pivotal gathering for motorcycle enthusiasts nationwide, serving as an annual pilgrimage for those with a passion for motorcycling. Special attractions at IBW 2023 included the lively Howling Dog Bar, the BIG Trip & Ladakh tents, cultural music from Project Folk Roads, parades by motorcycle clubs, Mod Bike Rideups, and the Gulf FMX Show. 


In addition to that, embracing the 'Bring Your Own Bike' (BYOB) culture, six tracks were designed for motorcyclists to test their mettle and their machines. There was the flat track, enduro track, and mud rush track organised by CEAT, followed by an Arrive and Race feature arranged by Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp, and Triumph. Lastly, there also were other activities like Wheelie Ring of Fire, Well of Death, manufacturer parades, club marathons, and club games.

 

Also Read: TVS MotoSoul 2023: Third Edition Becomes Bigger and Better!

Martin da Costa, founder and CEO, 70EMG and festival director, commenting on the tenth edition of the India Bike Week said, “Ten years on from the inaugural India Bike Week in 2013, the journey has been nothing short of incredible. I vividly recall the energy of our fraternity during the first event – thousands riding in from all corners of India, creating a beautiful spectacle. Now, as we approach the first week of December each year, the anticipation for India Bike Week grows. The excitement never fades. This tenth year of IBW is a tribute to each one of you – riders from every corner, contributing to the success of the festival. Whether it's the racing, talks, launches, custom bikes, or music – it's all about the sheer, unforgettable fun. Thank you for being a part of it."

