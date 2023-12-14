TVS MotoSoul 2023: Third Edition Becomes Bigger and Better!

Here’s a crazy fact! The second edition of TVS MotoSoul was held in March 2023 and the third edition was promptly held in December 2023. Looks like TVS really enjoys putting up its premier motorcycling festival together and we are definitely not complaining. The third edition of the TVS MotoSoul was held on December 8 and 9 in Vagator, Goa and as per Vimal Sumbly, the head of premium business at TVS Motor Company, the motorcycle fest has grown five times since the first edition was held in 2019.

From L to R: Vimal Sumbly, Head, Premium Business and R Babu, VP, R&D, TVS Motor Company, with the Apache RTE electric race bike

The two-day motorcycle festival had a fantastic vibe, great food, foot-thumping performances from Farhan Akhtar, ‘Raghu Dixit Project’, Ritviz, and others. There were a host of curated experiences for customers and festival-goers like TVS Drift-R school, virtual gaming arena, freestyle zone, and unique engagement zones. Also on display at the event were TVS’ race bikes of the past and present, which gave us a glimpse of the brand’s 40 years of racing legacy. The fest had everything that you could ask from a motorcycle festival and here’s how it panned out.

TVS launched the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V at a price of Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS also launched the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V at Motosoul 2023, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The latest model comes in an all-new Lightning Blue colour scheme along with a matte black theme. Notable upgrades include LED headlights with DRLs, dual-channel ABS and SmartXonnect-connected vehicle tech with voice assist, featuring functions like turn-by-turn navigation, crash alerts, and call/SMS alerts. Additionally, it offers three riding modes: urban, rain, and sport.

Clockwise: TVS Dark Bobb, TVS Ryoma, TVS Trickster and the custom scrambler. All these custom motorcycle made an apperance at TVS MotoSoul 2023.

Custom Motorcycles

TVS showcased four custom motorcycles – three were based on the Ronin and one was based on the RTR 310. The first was the TVS Ronin Factory custom bike by TVS Factory Racing Team named Dark Bobb. Up next was the Ronin custom bike named ‘Ryoma’, a snazzy street scrambler built by Smoked Garage Customs from Indonesia. Smoked Garage Customs also showcased the ‘Trickster’, a freestyle stunt motorcycle based on the Apache RTR 310. Lastly, India’s very own Rajputana Customs presented a custom scrambler based on the Ronin again.

The TVS x Alpinestars collaboration will see co-branded riding gear on sale for customers and enthusiasts alike

TVS x Alpinestars

TVS Motor announced a collaboration between TVS Racing - India's first factory racing with Alpinestars, one of the best manufacturers of riding apparel and gear. The collaboration aims to introduce high-quality riding gear and urban wear.

TVS Motor Company introduced its Petronas branded merchandise at MotoSoul 2023

TVS x Petronas

TVS Motor Company also announced the extension of its partnership with Petronas. The Petronas TVS Racing association has completed 2 seasons with 80 per cent wins across different race formats in India. The partnership will introduce co-branded merchandise such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, shirts and bags, which will hit the showrooms soon.