Login

2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh

The latest iteration gets a slew of updated features and mechanical upgrades.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 9, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The all-new Apache RTR 160 4V gets updated with new features.
  • Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.
  • Features SmartXonnect connected vehicle tech.

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V at Motosoul 2023, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The latest model comes in an all-new Lightning Blue colour scheme along with a matte black theme. Notable upgrades include LED headlights with DRLs, dual-channel ABS and SmartXonnect-connected vehicle tech with voice assist, featuring functions like turn-by-turn navigation, crash alerts, and call/SMS alerts. Additionally, it offers three riding modes: urban, rain, and sport.

 

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung

 

Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

 

The motorcycle is powered by a 160-cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine generating 17.35 bhp and 14.73 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a five-speed gearbox. The suspension features a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Additionally, TVS has enhanced the braking system with a larger 240 mm rear disc incorporating rear lift protection (RLP).

 

Also Read: TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh

 

Commenting on events of day 2, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business, Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motosoul is a platform that offers a complete range of motorcycling experiences aligned to the varied interests of the biking community. It brings together riders, customers, enthusiasts, and music lovers. The event has always stayed true to the TVS's commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries. The last two days have been memorable, and we are happy to be catalysts for a festival that belongs to the motorcycling community.”

 

undefined

 

The bookings for the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V bike have commenced at all TVS showrooms, with deliveries expected to begin early next year. As for its rivals, it goes up against the likes of the Hero Xtreme 160R, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, and the Honda CB Hornet 2.0.

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: TVS Sees 31 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth

 

# TVS Motor Company# TVS Apache RTR 160 4V# TVS MotoSoul# TVS Motorcycles# Bike News
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
  • 44,300 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
  • 84,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 4.11 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
  • 77,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  • 76,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
7.3
0
10
2016 Volvo V40
  • 76,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
7.4
0
10
2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  • 62,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.90 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Ford EcoSport
7.2
0
10
2013 Ford EcoSport
  • 85,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Skoda Rapid
7.1
0
10
2012 Skoda Rapid
  • 45,028 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Honda Brio
7.6
0
10
2013 Honda Brio
  • 41,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.45 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular TVS Models

TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin

₹ 1.49 - 1.73 Lakh

TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus

₹ 60,334 - 63,234

TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100

₹ 43,041 - 54,160

TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310

₹ 2.65 Lakh

TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon

₹ 59,925 - 74,966

TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.25 Lakh

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 77,106 - 1.03 Lakh

TVS Raider
TVS Raider

₹ 95,219 - 1.02 Lakh

TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter

₹ 68,571 - 85,866

TVS Sport
TVS Sport

₹ 60,130 - 66,493

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 1.24 - 1.32 Lakh

TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus

₹ 71,205 - 73,955

TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180

₹ 1.31 Lakh

TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125

₹ 86,405 - 96,855

TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110

₹ 67,016 - 68,693

TVS iQube
TVS iQube

₹ 1.66 - 1.68 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

₹ 1.4 - 1.45 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.43 Lakh

TVS X Electric
TVS X Electric

₹ 2.5 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1842 second ago

The brand is offering free service support through its dealer network in Chennai and other affected areas.

Toyota Announces Service Support For Cyclone Michaung-hit Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
Toyota Announces Service Support For Cyclone Michaung-hit Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 minutes ago

Toyota and its dealer partners have set up a special emergency helpline number and have a deployed the Hilux pickup for rescue and movement of submerged vehicles

Yamaha India To Offer Free RSA Services To Customers Impacted By Cyclone Michaung
Yamaha India To Offer Free RSA Services To Customers Impacted By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Starting from December 8, 2023 customers affected by the flash floods can avail free RSA, engine check-ups and other service benefits at the Yamaha service centers

MG Motor India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh And Exchange Bonus This December
MG Motor India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh And Exchange Bonus This December
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

MG Motor India has introduced a December Fest sale with sizable benefits across its lineup with offers valid until December 31

Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Ducati said that the price increase was due to a rise in operational costs and will affect select motorcycles on sale

Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower

Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.

2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light

2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes

Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The motorcycle, finished in white, features unique mineral erosion artwork by Daniel Arsham on various body panels.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1842 second ago

The brand is offering free service support through its dealer network in Chennai and other affected areas.

TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Royal Enfield Sells 80,251 Units; Registers 13% YoY Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Royal Enfield Sells 80,251 Units; Registers 13% YoY Growth
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The bikemaker’s cumulative motorcycle sales for the year 2023 stood at 621,672 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: TVS Sees 31 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: TVS Sees 31 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

TVS Motor Company saw a growth of 50 per cent in domestic sales from November 2022.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 87,096 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 87,096 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The brand has witnessed a YoY growth of 9.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved