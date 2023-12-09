2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V at Motosoul 2023, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The latest model comes in an all-new Lightning Blue colour scheme along with a matte black theme. Notable upgrades include LED headlights with DRLs, dual-channel ABS and SmartXonnect-connected vehicle tech with voice assist, featuring functions like turn-by-turn navigation, crash alerts, and call/SMS alerts. Additionally, it offers three riding modes: urban, rain, and sport.

Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The motorcycle is powered by a 160-cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine generating 17.35 bhp and 14.73 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a five-speed gearbox. The suspension features a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Additionally, TVS has enhanced the braking system with a larger 240 mm rear disc incorporating rear lift protection (RLP).

Commenting on events of day 2, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business, Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motosoul is a platform that offers a complete range of motorcycling experiences aligned to the varied interests of the biking community. It brings together riders, customers, enthusiasts, and music lovers. The event has always stayed true to the TVS's commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries. The last two days have been memorable, and we are happy to be catalysts for a festival that belongs to the motorcycling community.”

The bookings for the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V bike have commenced at all TVS showrooms, with deliveries expected to begin early next year. As for its rivals, it goes up against the likes of the Hero Xtreme 160R, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, and the Honda CB Hornet 2.0.

