Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: TVS Sees 31 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 1, 2023
Highlights
- TVS Motor Company registered sales of 363,231 units in November 2023
- Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 19 per cent
- Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 50 per cent
TVS Motor Company registered sales of 363,231 units in November 2023, which is a growth of 31 per cent year-on-year, compared to 277,123 units sold in November 2022. The company sold 352,103 units in November 2023, which is 34 per cent more over 263,642 units sold in November last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 50 per cent with sales increasing from 191,730 units in November 2022 to 287,017 units in November 2023.
Also Read: TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 19 per cent with sales increasing from 145,006 units in November 2022 to 172,836 units in November 2023. Scooter sales saw a growth of 62 per cent with sales increasing from 83,679 units in November 2022 to 135,749 units last month.
Coming to electric vehicles, TVS sold 16,782 units in November 2023 as against sales of 10,056 units in November 2022. TVS reports healthy bookings for the iQube electric scooter.
Also Read: TVS Announces Entry Into Europe In Partnership With Emil Frey
TVS’ total exports registered sales of 75,203 units in November 2023 as against 84,134 units exported in November 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 65,086 units in November 2023 as against 71,912 units in November 2022.
The company despatched 12,128 units of three-wheelers in November 2023 as against 13,481 units in November 2022.
