TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam

This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on November 25, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • TVS Motor Company expands its global presence.
  • The brand has introduced a diverse lineup of scooters and motorcycles.
  • Partners with Minh Long Motors for distribution.

TVS Motor Company has expanded its global presence with an entry into the Vietnamese market. Partnering with Minh Long Motors for distribution, the brand has introduced a diverse lineup of scooters and a single motorcycle, including the TVS Dazz, TVS Ntorq, TVS Callisto in both 110 cc and 125 cc variants, and the motorcycle TVS Rockz. This marks the company's second significant global expansion within two weeks, the prior being its entry into the European market, commencing in France.

 

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Enters European Market In Partnership With Emil Frey

 

TVS Motor Company expands its global presence.

 

Leveraging Minh Long Motors' established distribution network and market insights, TVS Motor seeks to tap into the Vietnamese two-wheeler market. Currently, TVS Motor products are available in over 80 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The brand also mentioned that exports constituted approximately 25 per cent of the company's business in the first half of fiscal year 2023.

 

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Venezuelan Market 

 

Partners with Minh Long Motors for distribution.

 

J. Thangarajan, President and Director of PT TVS Motor Company, said at the launch ceremony, “In partnership with Minh Long Motors, it is our privilege to be able to serve customers in Vietnam. Vietnam is an economy on the rise, and mobility and access are key drivers of any economy. By launching our products in Vietnam, TVS Motor gets a chance to play a small part in charting the course of the Vietnamese economy. We will be unwavering in our commitment to ensuring an exceptional ownership experience for our customers."

