TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on November 25, 2023
Highlights
- TVS Motor Company expands its global presence.
- The brand has introduced a diverse lineup of scooters and motorcycles.
- Partners with Minh Long Motors for distribution.
TVS Motor Company has expanded its global presence with an entry into the Vietnamese market. Partnering with Minh Long Motors for distribution, the brand has introduced a diverse lineup of scooters and a single motorcycle, including the TVS Dazz, TVS Ntorq, TVS Callisto in both 110 cc and 125 cc variants, and the motorcycle TVS Rockz. This marks the company's second significant global expansion within two weeks, the prior being its entry into the European market, commencing in France.
Also Read: TVS Motor Company Enters European Market In Partnership With Emil Frey
TVS Motor Company expands its global presence.
Leveraging Minh Long Motors' established distribution network and market insights, TVS Motor seeks to tap into the Vietnamese two-wheeler market. Currently, TVS Motor products are available in over 80 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The brand also mentioned that exports constituted approximately 25 per cent of the company's business in the first half of fiscal year 2023.
Also Read: TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Venezuelan Market
Partners with Minh Long Motors for distribution.
J. Thangarajan, President and Director of PT TVS Motor Company, said at the launch ceremony, “In partnership with Minh Long Motors, it is our privilege to be able to serve customers in Vietnam. Vietnam is an economy on the rise, and mobility and access are key drivers of any economy. By launching our products in Vietnam, TVS Motor gets a chance to play a small part in charting the course of the Vietnamese economy. We will be unwavering in our commitment to ensuring an exceptional ownership experience for our customers."
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular TVS Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15871 second ago
Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.
-9172 second ago
The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.
-9150 second ago
The last Tourist Trophy left the halls of the Gyor factory, ending its iconic 25 year run.
-3070 second ago
Organised by JLR India's experience partner, Cougar Motorsport, the Defender Journeys saw us drive from Srinagar to Pangong Tso, covering a distance of over 1000 km in a Defender 110.
-2976 second ago
Unveiled alongside the latest generation of the sports sedan, the Panamera Sonderwunsch’s interior is still under wraps as it is yet to be finished.
1 hour ago
With 21 points separating them going into the final round in Valencia, only one Ducati will reign supreme in 2023, will it be back to back titles for Pecco or the first ever satellite team upset at the hands of Jorge Martin?
1 hour ago
The latest evaluation features two electric models from Tesla and MG, along with a petrol-powered car from BMW.
14 hours ago
Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Shotgun 650, the newest motorcycle from its 650 cc platform at the 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse in Goa.
16 hours ago
With the prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.
17 hours ago
The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan is a completely new motorcycle with a new engine, new chassis, and new features and electronics.
7 days ago
After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.
7 days ago
Popular models such as the Jupiter 125, Ntorq 125, Raider, iQube S, Ronin, Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310 and recently launched X electric scooter will be introduced to the European market.
8 days ago
Debuting with the Super Meteor 650, customers who book the motorcycle from today will get the 'Wingman' feature.
18 days ago
The Changhua County Police Department decided to penalise riders who exceed a lean angle of 30 degrees from the vertical while cornering.
22 days ago
The company sold 434,714 units during this month, reflecting a growth rate of 21 per cent when compared to the figures from October 2022