TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
27-Oct-23 07:14 PM IST
Highlights
- Features a distinctive graphic design compared to the standard TD range
- The Special Edition comes with a few pre-fitted accessories
- Remains unchanged mechanically
TVS Motor Company has launched a special edition variant of its modern-retro motorcycle, the Ronin, amid the festive season. Priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle gets few feature upgrades and cosmetic enhancements. Additionally, it is available in a new Nimbus Grey colour scheme. This special edition variant is based on the top-spec TD variant of the Ronin, carrying a premium of Rs 4000 over the standard TD variant priced at Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Review: Is It The Best Mid-Size Naked?
This special edition Ronin TD boasts a distinctive graphic design compared to the standard TD range. It incorporates a triple-tone livery with grey as the primary colour, white as the secondary, and a striking red stripe as the third tone, present on both the fuel tank and side panels.
The motorcycle also showcases subtle details, such as the 'R' logo pattern. The wheel rims gets ‘Ronin’ branding, while the lower part of the motorcycle features an all-black theme, extending to the headlamp bezel. Additionally, the special edition comes with pre-fitted accessories like a USB charger, visor, and a differently designed EFI cover.
Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon
Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “As a passionate motorcyclist, there's no telling where your ride will take you or what unexpected experiences you'll encounter along the way – that’s where the TVS RONIN comes in with its modern-retro build and loaded features. With this new edition, we are confident to take that journey forward and chart exciting journeys.”
Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched At Rs 2.43 Lakh
In terms of performance, the special edition Ronin TD retains the same mechanical specifications. It is powered by a 225.9cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that delivers 20.12 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox with a assist-and-slipper clutch.
