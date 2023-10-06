TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon

TVS Motor Company has recently begun the production of its latest motorcycle, the Apache RTR 310, which was introduced to the market in September 2023. The brand also mentioned that deliveries and test rides will begin shortly. This flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Furthermore, TVS offers two supplementary kits through the Built-to-Order (BTO) platform - Rs 18,000 for the Dynamic Kit and Rs 22,000 for the Dynamic Pro Kit. Customers can also opt for a Sepang Blue colour option at an extra cost of Rs 10,000, allowing for customisation of their RTR 310 motorcycles.

The Apache RTR 310 boasts several noteworthy features, including a 5-inch digital TFT instrument cluster with functions like music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation. The TFT display can even manage the climate-controlled seat, available with the Dynamic Pro kit, which offers heating or cooling up to 15 degrees according to rider preference.

In terms of safety and convenience, the RTR 310 includes standard features such as traction control, a throttle-by-wire system, ABS, and cruise control. Higher-tier variants get a bi-directional quick-shifter and an optional six-axis IMU. The motorcycle offers five riding modes: urban, rain, sport, track, and supermoto.

As for the powertrain, the RTR 310 gets the same treatment as the RR 310 with a 312 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled engine, delivering 35.1 bhp and 28.7 Nm of torque. This powerplant is paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch. With a top speed of 150 kmph, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.81 seconds.