TVS Apache RTR 310: Top Five Things You Need To Know

TVS has launched its all-new streetfighter, the Apache RTR 310 in India. Based on the fully-faired RR 310 that has been on sale since 2017, it shares its underpinnings and is equipped with the same 312 cc engine. However, the motorcycle also has a load of new features, many of which are segment-firsts. The motorcycle is offered in three variants with prices ranging from Rs 2.42 lakh to Rs 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the top five things you need to know about the all-new TVS RTR 310.

The split-type LED headlamp has 3 levels of intensity that change according to the vehicle's speed

Design

The all-new RTR looks aggressive and appealing with its sharp, streetfighter-like characteristics such as its muscular-looking tank, split-type seats and edgy detailing on its cowl, mudguard and rear grab-handles. The split-type LED headlamp’s brightness can be adjusted, and features three levels of intensity, that increase in accordance with the vehicle’s speed. It also has a feature where its brake lamp will start flashing rapidly upon hard braking. The motorcycle is offered in three shades- Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow and Sepang Blue.

The motorcycle gets an all-new 5-inch digital TFT instrument cluster

Features

The Apache RTR 310 is feature-packed to the gills. The motorcycle gets an all-new 5-inch digital TFT instrument cluster that has a set of features like music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist and turn-by-turn navigation. The TFT display can also be used to control the climate-controlled seat (offered with the Dynamic Pro kit) which can provide heating or cooling of up to 15 degrees depending on the rider’s preference. The RTR 310 also gets traction control, throttle-by-wire system, ABS and cruise control as standard, with its pricier variants also offering a bi-directional quick-shifter and a six-axis IMU. It has five riding modes (Urban, Rain, Sport, Track and Supermoto).

Customers can spec the vehicle with fully adjustable suspension by opting for the Dynamic or Dynamic Pro kits

Cycle Parts

The motorcycle is built on a steel trellis frame with a bolt-on lightweight aluminium subframe. The motorcycle is suspended by an upside-down fork setup with the outer tubes finished in gold and a preload-adjustable monoshock mounted to a swingarm at the rear. However, buyers will be able to spec their motorcycle with fully-adjustable suspension by opting for the Dynamic or Dynamic Pro kits. The braking setup is borrowed from the RR 310 and features petal-type discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle features 17-inch wheels, shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The power figures of the RTR 310 are slightly higher than the RR 310

Powertrain

For the powertrain, the RTR 310 is equipped with the same 312 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled mill as the RR 310. The motor is capable of producing 35.1 bhp and 28.7 Nm, slightly higher numbers than its fully-faired sibling. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. The engine is tuned for more low and mid-range performance. The Apache RTR 310 is capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 2.81 seconds and achieving a top speed of 150 kmph.

The Built-To-Order platform consists of two kits- Dynamic and Dynamic Pro

Built-To-Order Platform

Customers can choose to spec their RTR 310 motorcycle with many different features using TVS’ Built-To-Order platform. This consists of two kits- Dynamic (priced at Rs 18,000) and Dynamic Pro (priced at Rs 22,000). Buyers can choose from 12 different accessories and also choose to have their motorcycle specced in a special Sepang Blue shade with race graphics, which will set you back an extra Rs 10,000. Opting for the Dynamic package will equip the motorcycle with fully adjustable suspension and a tire pressure monitoring system, while the Pro kit will also add dynamic stability control, a climate control seat, six-axis IMU to the list of features.