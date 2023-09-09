TVS Apache RTR 310 Review: Is It The Best Mid-Size Naked?

The TVS Apache RTR 310 offers several firsts, with best-in-segment electronics, unique features and is also the quickest motorcycle ever to be made by TVS Motor Company. The RTR 310 has been positioned as a performance-oriented naked street bike, and it will rival the best in its segment, including the KTM 390 Duke, which is also due for a thorough upgrade very soon. Where the Apache RTR 310 makes for a strong impression is its long list of segment-best electronics and features. But is it good enough to be the best? We spent some time riding on public roads and around the Thailand Circuit on the outskirts of Bangkok to see if it’s worth your money.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Design & Features

The Apache RTR 310 immediately comes across as a well-built motorcycle. Fit and finish, the sharp creases and aggressive face offer a distinct flavour. Even though it’s built on the 310 cc common platform which already has the TVS Apache RR 310, the BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS and BMW G 310 RR, the Apache RTR 310 still manages to look distinctly different with its own identity.

The RTR 310 has a bold streetfighter design that looks intimidating.

The feature list is long, with standard dual-channel ABS and traction control as well, as a safety net. There are five ride modes in all, Urban, Touring, Sport, Track and a Supermoto mode, in which rear wheel ABS can be turned off. There’s first-in-segment cruise control as well, which also gets lean-sensitive as part of the Dynamic Pro kit. The 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument console not just offers Bluetooth connectivity, but GoPro controls as well, and is intuitive and easy to use. The ride modes can be switched on the fly, with the throttle closed. Handy and easy to get used to the menu navigation.

5-inch colour TFT unit is smartphone-compatible and is loaded with features.

For the higher variants, there’s a bi-directional quickshifter, and under the Built to Order (BTO) custom program, there’s more kit available, including fully adjustable suspension in the Dynamic Kit and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Additional lean-sensitive riding aids, as well as features like wheelie control, stoppie control, and slope dependent control, are available in the Dynamic Pro kit. The Dynamic Pro kit also adds a climate-controlled seat which many in India and warmer countries will find handy. The seat not only offers heating but also offers cooling which can be controlled through the menu on the 5-inch TFT colour screen.

Dynamic LED headlamp intensity increases as the speed increases.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 certainly looks aggressive and sporty, and to my mind, it looks good, being proportional and with a ready to go stance. The face has that character and the LED headlight offers dynamic lighting where headlight intensity increases automatically with the increase in speed. The dynamic taillight adapts to the intensity of braking, flashing during rapid deceleration as a warning to those behind. For TVS Apache fans, the RTR 310 still has that Apache design DNA, yet managing to look premium and aspirational.

Same powertrain from the RR 310, but is tuned to slightly more power and torque.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Engine & Performance

The 312.12 cc, single-cylinder engine is shared with the TVS Apache RR 310, but it sounds slightly different. From the moment you slot it into first gear and open the throttle, it feels different as well, with a distinctive personality. The RTR 310 feels more eager and moves at a brisk pace. In numbers, TVS claims a segment-best 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of just 2.81 seconds, which is said to be the fastest in its segment, and faster than even the RR 310. The reason is a bigger 46-tooth rear sprocket which gives the RTR 310 better initial acceleration than the RR 310, which comes with a 42-teeth rear sprocket. But the intake, airbox and exhaust internals are also different on the RTR 310, as is the fuelling calibration, which results in a 1.6 bhp increase in maximum power and a 1.4 Nm hike in peak power. The engine has been tuned for better low and mid-range performance.

Power band is concentrated to the low-and mid-range of the rev range.

The engine is rev-happy and the climb to 6,000 rpm is quite rapid. From red light to red light on the streets of Bangkok, the Apache RTR 310 offers an entertaining performance, even in Urban mode. The bi-directional quickshifter works like a charm and both upshifts and downshifts are seamless. Once we managed to leave the traffic behind and got out on open roads, it was time to experience the RTR 310’s cruising speed. On an open section, with my body weight of 70 kg, I saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 158 kmph, before it was time to slow down and take a turn off towards the Thailand Circuit.

Company rated top speed is 150 kmph, but we managed to clock 158 kmph on it.

The Apache RTR 310 will cruise happily at 120-130 kmph, but you will feel some buzz from the engine from around 6,500 rpm till about 7,500 rpm, beyond which the buzz kind of tapers away. And at those revs, in sixth gear, you will be at speeds of between 95-110 kmph, when you will feel some vibes on the fuel tank, seat and pegs. But for everyday riding within the city, the RTR 310 will certainly keep up, and maybe even surge ahead of the competition, if you’re into stop light to stop light dashes. The throttle response though is snatchy, something which some riders will appreciate for the sense of urgency and impatience to get to speed it offers, but some may find it too jerky and snatchy for their liking.

The Apache RTR 310 is an absolute hoot around the corners.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Ride & Handling

Where the Apache RTR 310 impresses a lot is in its dynamics. Around the tight track at the Thailand Circuit Motorsport Complex, the RTR 310 demonstrated a level of flickability and playfulness that is instantly likeable. Whether it’s hard braking, left-to-right transitions or pushing around a tight corner, the TVS Apache RTR 310 offers a level of surefooted-ness that is quite impressive. Limited time meant we weren’t able to explore the suspension adjustability which could have offered the scope for further customising it as per personal preferences.

The Apache RTR 310 comes shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres that perform very well.

As for ride quality, on the smooth roads of Bangkok, it wasn’t the ideal environment to test the RTR 310, and there was no reason for any complaint. The brakes work well and offer sure shot stopping power, and the lean-sensitive ABS and traction control offered us the confidence of electronic nannies always having our back. The climate-controlled seat offers cooling which is a novelty and quite useful in the hot and humid riding conditions. But the technology offers a still seat cushion which isn’t as comfortable after a couple of hours in the saddle as regular foam padding.

Overall quality levels are really good and feels premium too.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Variants: Price & Value

The base variant of the TVS Apache RTR 310 is priced at Rs. 2.43 lakh (Ex-showroom), which is around Rs. 28,000 less expensive than the base variant TVS Apache RR 310, priced at Rs. 2.72 lakh (Ex-showroom). But the base variant doesn't get the bi-directional quickshifter, which is only available a variant above, priced at Rs. 2,57,990 (Ex-showroom). And for the Fury Yellow colour variant, the price goes up to Rs. 2,63,990 (Ex-showroom). Despite its sharp handling, distinctive styling and snappy performance, the talking point of the RTR 310 will remain its electronics package, never before seen at this price point.

Adjustable suspension is available on the BTO Dynamic kit.

But then, the adjustable suspension is only available in the Dynamic kit, priced at Rs. 18,000 and for those looking at availing of the 6-axis IMU powered electronics, which include lean-sensitive ABS, traction control and ABS, the price will be a further addition of Rs. 22,000 pushing up the price of the RTR 310 BTO to Rs. 3,03,990 (Ex-showroom). And if one chooses the Sepang Blue colour option, the price further shoots up to Rs. 3,13,990 (Ex-showroom). That makes the RTR 310 look quite expensive indeed.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Verdict

The TVS Apache RTR 310 certainly has a lot going for it. Superb dynamics, entertaining performance, and a sharp and aggressive design makes it distinctive and stand apart, something which makes it look aspirational and premium. Performance is impressive and even if it’s not segment-best in terms of engine output, the RTR 310 has a lot going for it and will put a smile on your face every single time you open the throttle and flick through the gears. Is it the best in its segment? That’s a loaded question and a proper answer can only be given after we experience the next-generation KTM 390 Duke, and even then, after a proper back-to-back comparison. As a product through, the TVS Apache RTR 310 offers everything and a long list of features, which makes it difficult to be ignored. It definitely needs to be considered and given a test ride for anyone considering a mid-size performance naked. Can’t wait to ride it again, back home in India, for a detailed review and ride experience!