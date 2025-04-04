TVS Apache Completes 20 Years; Achieves 6 Million Sales Milestone

TVS Motor Company has reached a significant milestone with its flagship motorcycle brand, Apache. Celebrating 20 years in both Indian and international markets, the Apache brand has also achieved a global sales record of over six million units. The TVs Apache brand consist of six motorcycles ranging from 160 cc going up to 310 cc and is sold in over 60+ countries.

The Apache name was first introduced in 2005 with the launch of the Apache 150, which marked the company’s entry into performance-oriented 150cc class of motorcycles. Over the last two decades, the Apache brand has expanded into a comprehensive lineup of high-performance motorcycles, split between the Apache RTR (street-performance) which consist of the Apache RTR 160, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 200 and the Apache RTR 310, and Apache RR (track-focused) series that consist of the Apache RR 310. All the motorcycles are infused with racing tech derived from TVS Racing’s 43-year motorsport heritage.

Commenting on the milestones, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are immensely grateful to the 6 million+ passionate riders of TVS Apache for their unwavering trust and enthusiasm over the last 20 years. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands globally. This milestone belongs to every member of the TVSM family - our engineers, designers, factory teams, dealers, suppliers, and partners - who push the limits of innovation every day."

He further added, "TVS Apache's enduring success emanates from cutting-edge racing technology, precision engineering, and unmatched performance. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the new generation of young riders who live and breathe the thrill of motorcycling.”

Thanks to the brand's deep motorsport roots and its dedicated in-house division, TVS Racing, the Apache series has built a strong global footprint in regions like Colombia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mexico, and across Africa. More recently, the brand has made its foray into European markets, including Italy. Through the years, TVS has introduced several segment-first features with the Apache models like fuel injection, multiple ride modes, adjustable suspension, and slipper clutch technology, in the respective segments. Furthermore, the brand has also paid attention to adding more safety and tech to the Apache models that include dual-channel ABS, dynamic stability control, smartphone connectivity, cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring across various models in the Apache lineup.