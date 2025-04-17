2025 TVS Apache RR310 Launched At Rs 2.78 Lakh; Gets New Features And Livery

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 TVS Apache RR310 Launched At Rs 2.78 Lakh; Gets New Features And LiveryMaruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global MarketsUltraviolette Forays Into UK Market; Announces Partnership With MotoMondo 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator Prices Hiked By Rs 14,000: Now Priced At Rs 5.76 LakhKia EV9 Review – Setting A New Flagship Benchmark
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: Flagship SUV Gets Bigger, Bolder And More Powerful2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: Flagship SUV Gets Bigger, Bolder And More PowerfulDrive Review: 2025 Kia EV9 – Quintessential zero-emission SUV but not for the masses
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan JukeLamborghini Temerario
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati Scrambler Cafe RacerTriumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC R
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 TVS Apache RR310 Launched At Rs 2.78 Lakh; Gets New Features And Livery

Apart from the new Sepang Blue race replica livery, the flagship model now comes with launch control, cornering drag torque control, gen-2 race computer and 8-spoke alloy wheels
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets launch control, cornering drag torque control, gen-2 race computer and 8-spoke alloys
  • Base variant costs Rs 3000 more than the previous iteration
  • New Sepang Blue race replica livery introduced

TVS Motor Company is one two-wheeler brand that consistently works towards improving their machines. Everything from a bump up in max power to new electronics to better cycle parts to new striking liveries, they do put in a lot of effort in it. Having said that, the Hosur-based two-wheeler giant has just rolled out the 2025 edition of the flagship Apache RR310. While the motorcycle now complies with the latest OBD-2B emission norms, it has been equipped with even more features, new colour scheme and more. Launched at a sticker price of Rs 2.78 lakh for the base variant, the top-spec variant of the motorcycle carries a price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh (both ex-showroom) and can be further kitted with TVS’ Built To Order (BTO) customization kits. Compared to the previous iteration, the Apache RR 310 is now Rs 3000 more dearer with the new prices.

 

Also Read: TVS RTX Adventure Tourer Design Patented Ahead Of Debut

TVS Apache RR 310 2025 launched india carandbike edited 2

Since the introduction of the super sport in 2017, TVS has from time-to-time updated the Apache RR310 with better equipment, features, rider assists, and improved the motorcycle to handle better, run faster and smoother. Now, after introducing a bunch of upgrades not to long back with the last update, the company has equipped the motorcycle with few new upgrades for the 2025 model. The Apache RR310 now comes gets launch control, cornering drag torque control, a gen-2 race computer for the instrumentation, sequential turn indicators and new 8-spoke alloy that are offered on its naked sibling, the RTR 310. Lastly, in addition to current livery options that consists of Red, Bomber Grey and Race Replica, one can now also opt for the new Sepang Blue Race Replica livery.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: TVS Apache RR 310 Wins The Upgrade Of The Year Award

TVS Apache rr310 Image 30

Apart from the above, the Apache RR310 continues to be powered by the same 312.2 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled mill that registers 38 bhp and 29 Nm. The motorcycle comes with four riding modes, cruise control, cornering traction control, di-directional quick shifter, dual-channel ABS and a feature-loaded 5-inch TFT console. For cycle parts, the RR 310 is kitted with USDs and a monoshock, disc brakes at both ends, 17-inch wheels and Michelin Road 5 tyres.

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Fast Yet Steady

TVS Apache RR 310 35

Over the standard variant, the Apache RR310 can be upgraded with three packs, the Dynamic kit for an additional Rs 18,000 which packs fully adjustable suspension, tyre pressure monitoring system, and brass coated chain. Meanwhile, the Dynamic Pro kit, worth Rs 16,000, comprises a bunch of cornering-oriented functions like cornering traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, cornering cruise control, and more. And lastly with the Race Replica colour kit, the motorcycle comes with a livery that is inspired by the racing colours that the brand uses for its racing motorcycles.

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Vs KTM RC 390 Comparison Review

TVS Apache RR 310 2025 launched india carandbike edited 3

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "Since its debut in 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 has emerged as a formidable force in the super-premium sport motorcycle segment, redefining performance benchmarks through its race-bred DNA. Rooted in over 43 years of TVS Racing heritage, it embodies our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence.” He further added, “The new BTO Race Replica colourway pays tribute to our record-breaking TVS Asia One Make Championship legacy. With this latest avatar, the Apache RR 310 not only pushes the boundaries of track performance but also elevates everyday rideability—delivering a thrilling yet refined experience that appeals to both spirited racers and discerning enthusiasts.”

# TVS Apache RR 310# TVS Motor Company# Apache RR 310# TVS# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Sold in over 60+ countries, TVS currently offers a total of six motorcycles in the Apache Series
    TVS Apache Completes 20 Years; Achieves 6 Million Sales Milestone
  • So far, all two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have witnessed a year-on-year growth.
    Two-Wheeler Sales March 2025: Hero, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Stable
  • The only combustion-engined scooter in the running for the award this year bested its competition to take home the big prize
    car&bike Awards 2025: TVS Jupiter is the Scooter Of The Year
  • In a close battle between the rivals, the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has bagged the award for the Upgrade Of The Year Award at this year’s car&bike Awards
    car&bike Awards 2025: TVS Apache RR 310 Wins The Upgrade Of The Year Award
  • Most of the two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have witnessed growth, particularly on the export front, in February 2025.
    Two-Wheeler Sales February 2025: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield Register Growth

Latest Reviews

  • Apart from the new Sepang Blue race replica livery, the flagship model now comes with launch control, cornering drag torque control, gen-2 race computer and 8-spoke alloy wheels
    2025 TVS Apache RR310 Launched At Rs 2.78 Lakh; Gets New Features And Livery
  • The e Vitara is Suzuki’s first dedicated electric SUV for global markets and will be Maruti Suzuki’s first ever EV for India.
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global Markets
  • Ultraviolette is offering the F77 Mach 2 Recon at a limited time introductory sticker price of 8,499 pounds on-road for all finalized pre-bookings on or before June 30, 2025
    Ultraviolette Forays Into UK Market; Announces Partnership With MotoMondo
  • The 2025 edition of the motorcycle arrives without any updates or changes and continues to be offered in a single black paint scheme.
    2025 Kawasaki Eliminator Prices Hiked By Rs 14,000: Now Priced At Rs 5.76 Lakh
  • Previews an off-road ready Genesis SUV that will arrive in a few years to lock horns with the likes of Land Rover Defender.
    Genesis X Gran Equator Concept Is A GV80 On Steroids
  • This is the second facelift that the S90 has received since it was introduced in 2016. Order books for the car will first open in China
    Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen
  • The system features radar sensor mounted at both ends of the two-wheeler and alerts the rider through the dash.
    Piaggio's 4D Radar Assistance For Two-Wheelers Debuts On Moto Guzzi Stelvio
  • The new Tiguan and Kodiaq have a lot in common under the skin – we see how the two SUVs stack up on paper.
    New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: How Different Are The Two Latest SUVs From VW Group?
  • The Kodiaq will be offered in two variants: Sportline and L&K.
    Second-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India At Rs 46.89 Lakh
  • Second consecutive WCOTY title win for Kia as the EV9 won last year and the Telluride won the title in 2020.
    Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Title; Volvo EX90, Porsche 911, Hyundai Inster Bags Top Honours

Research More on TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310
8.4

TVS Apache RR 310

Starts at ₹ 2.5 - 2.72 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Apache RR 310 Specifications
View Apache RR 310 Features

Popular TVS Models