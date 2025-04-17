2025 TVS Apache RR310 Launched At Rs 2.78 Lakh; Gets New Features And Livery

TVS Motor Company is one two-wheeler brand that consistently works towards improving their machines. Everything from a bump up in max power to new electronics to better cycle parts to new striking liveries, they do put in a lot of effort in it. Having said that, the Hosur-based two-wheeler giant has just rolled out the 2025 edition of the flagship Apache RR310. While the motorcycle now complies with the latest OBD-2B emission norms, it has been equipped with even more features, new colour scheme and more. Launched at a sticker price of Rs 2.78 lakh for the base variant, the top-spec variant of the motorcycle carries a price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh (both ex-showroom) and can be further kitted with TVS’ Built To Order (BTO) customization kits. Compared to the previous iteration, the Apache RR 310 is now Rs 3000 more dearer with the new prices.

Since the introduction of the super sport in 2017, TVS has from time-to-time updated the Apache RR310 with better equipment, features, rider assists, and improved the motorcycle to handle better, run faster and smoother. Now, after introducing a bunch of upgrades not to long back with the last update, the company has equipped the motorcycle with few new upgrades for the 2025 model. The Apache RR310 now comes gets launch control, cornering drag torque control, a gen-2 race computer for the instrumentation, sequential turn indicators and new 8-spoke alloy that are offered on its naked sibling, the RTR 310. Lastly, in addition to current livery options that consists of Red, Bomber Grey and Race Replica, one can now also opt for the new Sepang Blue Race Replica livery.

Apart from the above, the Apache RR310 continues to be powered by the same 312.2 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled mill that registers 38 bhp and 29 Nm. The motorcycle comes with four riding modes, cruise control, cornering traction control, di-directional quick shifter, dual-channel ABS and a feature-loaded 5-inch TFT console. For cycle parts, the RR 310 is kitted with USDs and a monoshock, disc brakes at both ends, 17-inch wheels and Michelin Road 5 tyres.

Over the standard variant, the Apache RR310 can be upgraded with three packs, the Dynamic kit for an additional Rs 18,000 which packs fully adjustable suspension, tyre pressure monitoring system, and brass coated chain. Meanwhile, the Dynamic Pro kit, worth Rs 16,000, comprises a bunch of cornering-oriented functions like cornering traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, cornering cruise control, and more. And lastly with the Race Replica colour kit, the motorcycle comes with a livery that is inspired by the racing colours that the brand uses for its racing motorcycles.

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "Since its debut in 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 has emerged as a formidable force in the super-premium sport motorcycle segment, redefining performance benchmarks through its race-bred DNA. Rooted in over 43 years of TVS Racing heritage, it embodies our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence.” He further added, “The new BTO Race Replica colourway pays tribute to our record-breaking TVS Asia One Make Championship legacy. With this latest avatar, the Apache RR 310 not only pushes the boundaries of track performance but also elevates everyday rideability—delivering a thrilling yet refined experience that appeals to both spirited racers and discerning enthusiasts.”